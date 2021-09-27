Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Covid-19 vaccination update

Almost all (18) of Sweden’s 21 regions plan to start vaccinating children aged 12-15 from October 11th. The Public Health Agency initially recommended a November start before bringing the date forward.

Vaccination of children will primarily be carried out at schools. But around half confirmed in a TT survey that if one parent (in cases of joint custody) does not give permission, the child will not be vaccinated. SKR, the umbrella organisation for Sweden’s regions and municipalities, is looking into whether 12-15-year-olds can be considered mature enough to make the decision themselves.

And several regions are now turning down extra vaccine doses from the Public Health Agency: nine last week and eight the week before, Sveriges Radio Ekot reports. Many said the reason was to avoid having to throw away doses. The Public Health Agency did not comment on what happens to superfluous vaccine doses not distributed to the regions.

Swedish vocabulary: mature – mogen

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Cyclist dies after crashing into e-scooter

A man in his 80s has died after cycling into an electric scooter that was left lying across a cycle path in Västerås, local police said on Sunday evening. The police planned to investigate both the company that owns the scooter and try to identify the person who left it there.

The man hit the scooter after cycling downhill, and died after being treated for his injuries in hospital.

Swedish vocabulary: e-scooter – elsparkcykel

Norway eases quarantine rules for some parts of Sweden

Norwegian authorities are taking a step towards removing rules on quarantine and tests upon entry into the country. The main difference is that people from orange or green zones (lower levels of Covid spread) can now enter Norway without quarantine, whereas previously people travelling from orange zones needed to quarantine unless they were fully vaccinated. And instead of testing everyone on arrival, Norway will only carry out tests on a sample of travellers, which should ease the queues that have been seen after previous relaxations of entry restrictions.

The first step taken this weekend means that people living in Värmland can now move freely back and forth across the border, while Norwegians can travel to the cheaper shops on the Swedish side of the border. But several regions including Västra Götaland, Stockholm, Skåne and Östergötland remain red zones.

Swedish vocabulary: border – gräns

Löfven defends Swedish Covid strategy on American TV

Prime Minister Stefan Löfven told CNN he does not regret the Swedish Covid-19 strategy, in a sit-down interview.

“I would not say that (we were) relaxed. It is not a fair choice of words. It is true that compared to Norway, Finland and Denmark we had higher numbers (of deaths from Covid-19), but when we saw the pandemic develop last spring, we said that it is a marathon. It will not end in the summer of 2020, but will last a long time, which it has done,” Löfven said.

He used Sweden’s decision to keep schools open as an example of something he believes the country did right, saying that he believes many countries which closed schools regret that decision, and he said it was still too early to compare different countries’ strategies.

Swedish vocabulary: to defend – försvara