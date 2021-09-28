Gothenburg blast: Explosion ‘not due to natural causes’, say police

TT/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

28 September 2021
09:49 CEST

Updated
28 September 2021
13:09 CEST
explosiongothenburg

Share this article
Gothenburg blast: Explosion 'not due to natural causes', say police
Smoke rises out of the central Gothenburg apartment block that was hit by an explosion on Tuesday morning. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall / TT
TT/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

28 September 2021
09:49 CEST

Updated
28 September 2021
13:09 CEST

At least 16 people have been reportedly admitted to hospital after an explosion in an apartment building in central Gothenburg, which police are investigating as a potential crime.

The cause of the explosion was not yet clear by the afternoon, but police believe “something exploded that is not due to natural causes”, spokesperson Thomas Fuxborg told a press conference.

Sahlgrenska University Hospital stated that at least four of the people taken to hospital were seriously injured. 

The four who were seriously injured included three women, aged in their 60s, 70s and 80s, and a man in his 50s.

“In total there are 16 people who have been admitted, of which four are seriously injured and the rest are lightly injured,” said hospital spokesperson Ingrid Fredriksson. Local media had previously reported that around 20 people had been hurt in the blast.

The explosion occurred at 5am on Tuesday morning and caused a fire in the building, filling three stairwells, multiple apartments and the building’s garage with smoke.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

At 9am, Greater Gothenburg’s Fire Department were still working to put out the fire and evacuate residents from affected areas, according to a press conference.

“The fire is still going and we do not have control over it yet,” said Jon Pile from the regional emergency services. However, emergency services did not judge there to be a risk of the blaze spreading to other nearby buildings.

It was unclear how many people required evacuation, but Pile said it was roughly 100 people; all residents of the affected building.

It is still unclear as to what caused the explosion and whereabouts it occurred in the building. The police have started preliminary investigations under the classification of ‘destruction causing public endangerment’. They do not currently have any suspects.

Police also opened a so-called special incident, meaning the standard police force requires extra resources.

Interior Minister Mikael Damberg told TT that it was “almost inconceivable” to see the pictures of the damaged apartment block and affected residents.

“There are many of us who now want answers to what has happened and the background and cause of this terrible event,” he said. “I have great confidence in the police and that they will put in in all the resources required to investigate what has happened.”

Share this article

Member comments

  1. Sweden:
    Minister Mikael Damberg told TT that it was “almost inconceivable” to see the pictures of the damaged apartment block and affected residents.

    Inconceivable…Funny. Sweden is an international leader in explosions. Seems quite conceivable.

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Gothenburg blast: Here’s what we do (and don’t) know so far

Gothenburg blast: Here’s what we do (and don’t) know so far

Gothenburg: why Sweden’s pocket-sized metropolis is a magnet for internationals
PARTNER CONTENT

Gothenburg: why Sweden’s pocket-sized metropolis is a magnet for internationals

How a Swedish film festival is offering a nurse downtime during pandemic

How a Swedish film festival is offering a nurse downtime during pandemic

VIDEO: City of the future: the cutting-edge companies choosing Gothenburg
PARTNER CONTENT

VIDEO: City of the future: the cutting-edge companies choosing Gothenburg

How to visit the city of Gothenburg without ever leaving your home
FOR MEMBERS

How to visit the city of Gothenburg without ever leaving your home

Why Gothenburg might never host another Eurovision Song Contest

Why Gothenburg might never host another Eurovision Song Contest

A complete guide to getting into the Christmas spirit in Gothenburg
FOR MEMBERS

A complete guide to getting into the Christmas spirit in Gothenburg

VIDEO: Five ways Gothenburg is changing the world
PARTNER CONTENT

VIDEO: Five ways Gothenburg is changing the world

More news

Gothenburg blast: Here’s what we do (and don’t) know so far

Gothenburg blast: Here’s what we do (and don’t) know so far

Gothenburg: why Sweden’s pocket-sized metropolis is a magnet for internationals
PARTNER CONTENT

Gothenburg: why Sweden’s pocket-sized metropolis is a magnet for internationals

How a Swedish film festival is offering a nurse downtime during pandemic

How a Swedish film festival is offering a nurse downtime during pandemic

VIDEO: City of the future: the cutting-edge companies choosing Gothenburg
PARTNER CONTENT

VIDEO: City of the future: the cutting-edge companies choosing Gothenburg

FOR MEMBERS

How to visit the city of Gothenburg without ever leaving your home

Why Gothenburg might never host another Eurovision Song Contest

FOR MEMBERS

A complete guide to getting into the Christmas spirit in Gothenburg

PARTNER CONTENT

VIDEO: Five ways Gothenburg is changing the world