Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

More than 20 people hospitalised after explosion in Gothenburg

More than 20 people have been taken to hospital, some of them seriously injured, after a blast in the Annedal area of Gothenburg. Exactly what happened and where is still unclear to police.

According to firefighters, some people needed to be rescued from balconies while others made their way to the courtyard using sheets they had tied together. Residents of the surrounding houses, around 100 to 200 people in total, were also being evacuated on Tuesday morning.

Swedish vocabulary: hospital – sjukhus

‘Stop taking elk selfies,’ warn police

Police in Stockholm have needed to shoot several elk in recent months after the animals grew stressed due to people taking photos with them, Mitt i Stockholm reports.

“An elk that has got lost can usually find its way back if it is calm. But when people run up and have to take pictures, it becomes stressful and aggressive. It is outrageous that people do not understand better,” police officer Kenneth Kronberg, responsible for the National Game Accident Council (NVR), told the newspaper.

Swedish vocabulary: elk – älg

How do Swedes feel about returning to the workplace?

Of people in Sweden who worked partly or entirely remotely during the pandemic, 24 percent feel negatively about returning to their physical workplace, according to the survey conducted by Novus on behalf of service company Sodexo.

But at the same time, 42 percent of those surveyed think that working life has deteriorated during the pandemic, creating challenges for employers when the Public Health Agency’s recommendation to work from home if possible is lifted tomorrow.

Swedish vocabulary: workplace – arbetsplats

Skellefteå to get a container line

The port of Skellefteå will get a container line starting in October, linking the city with Oulu and Jakobstad in Finland, as well as Belgian Zeebrugge and Antwerp.

Port manager Lars Widelund told the Norran newspaper that the news is linked to Northvolt’s new battery factory in the area, which is expected to start production later this year.

Swedish vocabulary: port – hamn

Work Environment Agency to lift ban on boarding buses at the front

During the pandemic, the Swedish Work Environment Authority implemented bans on opening front doors of buses for boarding, as a measure to prevent infection spreading. But when national recommendations to keep distance and avoid crowding are lifted tomorrow, the organisation will remove these bans.

Despite that, employers are still required to provide workers with a safe working environment. Public transport workers were one of the most over-represented professions among people diagnosed with Covid-19, so their employers may need to put in place other measures to keep drivers safe.

Swedish vocabulary: front door (of a bus) – framdörr