Magdalena Andersson nominated as next party leader for Sweden’s Social Democrats

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden
Politics

Share this article
Magdalena Andersson nominated as next party leader for Sweden's Social Democrats
Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson has long been the favourite to lead Sweden's Social Democrats. Photo: Jessica Gow / TT
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

Sweden's Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson has been formally put forward for the role of Social Democrat leader by the party's Nomination Committee.

“This will be historic. Magdalena is the person who knows how things are, says it as it is and does what is needed,” said the nomination committee’s chairperson, Elvy Söderström.

Describing the Finance Minister’s strengths, Söderström told the TT newswire: “She has an eagerness to do something. At the same time, she stands firm and is competent in economics and well-known internationally, all those qualities are just some of those I could mention.”

Andersson has been Minister of Finance since 2014 and has been the hot favourite to replace current party leader Stefan Löfven, who announced his plans to step down back in August. She has had her current job during all three Löfven governments, and previously held several high-ranking posts both in the Finance Ministry as well as being senior director at the Swedish Tax Agency.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Asked on Wednesday how long she had wanted to be leader, Andersson said: “This has never been something I have dreamed of. I want to make a difference and to me it does not matter in which role I do that.”

She also described herself as “very honoured” to receive the nomination.

The new party leader will be elected by the Social Democrats’ congress in early November after Löfven formally steps down.

After her likely election as party leader, Andersson will not automatically replace her predecessor as Prime Minister.

Löfven will need to ask the speaker of parliament to be dismissed from this role, and Andersson would need to pass a parliamentary vote in order to become Sweden’s next leader.

Sweden has a general election scheduled for September 2022, and the Social Democrats will be hoping for an improvement on their 2018 result, their worst in around a century.

But before then, Andersson faces another challenge: getting the government’s budget, which was presented last week, passed by parliament. The government may be at a disadvantage since the Liberal Party left the four-party agreement that allowed previous government budgets to be passed. In order to avoid a majority of MPs voting against it, the most likely path is for the government to win the support of both the Centre and Left parties.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

What do Sweden’s foreign residents think of government plans for extra paid leave for parents?

What do Sweden’s foreign residents think of government plans for extra paid leave for parents?

EXPLAINED: Will the Social Democrats really crack down on profit-making in education and healthcare?
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: Will the Social Democrats really crack down on profit-making in education and healthcare?

Sweden’s Social Democrats propose limiting work permits to jobs with skills shortages

Sweden’s Social Democrats propose limiting work permits to jobs with skills shortages

EXPLAINED: What does Sweden’s budget mean for international residents?
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What does Sweden’s budget mean for international residents?

What’s the political reaction to Sweden’s 2022 budget?

What’s the political reaction to Sweden’s 2022 budget?

Swedish government announces 2022 budget ‘to take Sweden forward’

Swedish government announces 2022 budget ‘to take Sweden forward’

Swedish opposition leader pledges to hit gang criminals with terror laws

Swedish opposition leader pledges to hit gang criminals with terror laws

Five factors that will shape your life in Europe in the 2020s
PARTNER CONTENT

Five factors that will shape your life in Europe in the 2020s

More news

What do Sweden’s foreign residents think of government plans for extra paid leave for parents?

What do Sweden’s foreign residents think of government plans for extra paid leave for parents?

EXPLAINED: Will the Social Democrats really crack down on profit-making in education and healthcare?
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: Will the Social Democrats really crack down on profit-making in education and healthcare?

Sweden’s Social Democrats propose limiting work permits to jobs with skills shortages

Sweden’s Social Democrats propose limiting work permits to jobs with skills shortages

EXPLAINED: What does Sweden’s budget mean for international residents?
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What does Sweden’s budget mean for international residents?

What’s the political reaction to Sweden’s 2022 budget?

Swedish government announces 2022 budget ‘to take Sweden forward’

Swedish opposition leader pledges to hit gang criminals with terror laws

PARTNER CONTENT

Five factors that will shape your life in Europe in the 2020s