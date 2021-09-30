Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Magdalena Andersson on track to lead the Social Democrats

The Nomination Committee of the Social Democrat party has formally proposed Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson as leader, and she has accepted the nomination. This was widely expected after all 26 party districts nominated Andersson with no opponents suggested and the likeliest other candidates bowed out.

Andersson is now on track to lead the party and to become Sweden’s first female Prime Minister, although the latter requires her to pass a parliamentary vote.

Swedish vocabulary: leader – ledare

Apartment block hit by Gothenburg explosion may not be safe to return to

Emergency services have told the approximately 200 residents of an apartment block affected by a detonation in Gothenburg that damage to the building was worse than expected.

There is no confirmation that the apartments will be habitable again, and not all residents have been allowed to return home to collect their belongings. On Wednesday, emergency services handed over responsibility for the site to the police, who are set to begin technical investigations once it is safe to do so.

Swedish vocabulary: habitable – beboelig

Three of Sweden’s political parties risk not meeting the threshold for parliamentary representation

That’s according to a new poll for DN/Ipsos, which put the Liberal Party at 3 percent and the Christian Democrats and Green Party at 4 percent each. Parties must pass the 4 percent threshold to be represented in Swedish parliament, so if one of the smaller parties fails to make it, this could change the make-up of the blocs.

In the latest survey, the Social Democrats had most support at 25 percent, followed by the Moderates (22) and Sweden Democrats (21).

Swedish vocabulary: parliament – riksdag

Parking fees expanded across Malmö

Parking in Malmö will soon cost money during night time, after a council decision to introduce fees on evenings, nights and weekends in the areas that currently charge for parking during weekdays. The municipality also plans to raise parking fees in the busiest areas, with the rise carried out in stages throughout 2023.

Swedish vocabulary: to park – parkera

Swedish authorities give contradictory messages on Covid-19 risk for pregnant people

After Sweden’s national recommendation to work from home if possible was removed yesterday, one group who may still be affected is pregnant women.

According to the Work Environment Authority, pregnant people should not work from their workplace if there is a risk of catching Covid-19, including if they are vaccinated. But the Public Health Agency says that vaccinated pregnant women may go to work as normal. State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has told the TT newswire that the authorities are now in discussions to resolve the inconsistency in their messaging.

Swedish vocabulary: pregnant – gravid