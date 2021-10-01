Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Police issue arrest warrant and carry out raids linked to Gothenburg blast

Police issued an arrest warrant for a person in their absence on suspicion of carrying out a detonation in Gothenburg earlier this week that left four people seriously injured. They said there was no reason to suspect a link to gang crime.

On Thursday afternoon, police also searched a house linked to the suspect, who has not yet been located.

They said he has been known to police for a while, but would not go into details on the suspected motive, though they did say there was no assessment of danger to the public.

Swedish vocabulary: danger – fara

State epidemiologists advises ‘responsible partying’ after Sweden lifts most pandemic restrictions

Thursday saw the Swedish authorities’ weekly press conference return to being held in person after most pandemic restrictions were removed the day before.

State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell warned that restrictions may be re-imposed if infections pick up again.

Asked if he was concerned by pictures of crowds at nightclubs, he said: “I hope that everyone who is there is vaccinated. There is a risk that the infection will spread, but probably not very much. If the infection were to go up a lot, so that it affects healthcare and so on, we must take action, review whether we need to give more groups a third dose or introduce more restrictions.”

Even after the relaxation of restrictions, people who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (and don’t have a medical reason for this) are expected to follow recommendations to keep distance from others and avoid crowding, including by avoiding going to restaurants, bars, clubs or events.

Swedish vocabulary: to party – festa

Course on Swedish social norms made compulsory for asylum seekers

A mandatory introduction to Swedish society including its legislation, norms and values ​​is being introduced from today for asylum seekers.

The course takes place over two half-days and is compulsory for all new asylum seekers aged over 15, while younger children are given the material in writing to review with their parent or guardian.

The Swedish Migration Agency was asked by the government to produce the course as part of a deal between the government and the Centre and Liberal parties. It covers practical information about the asylum process; information on Swedish life including school, work and healthcare; an introduction to Swedish legislation including women’s, children’s and LGBT rights; and a section on democracy, norms and values.

Swedish vocabulary: asylum seeker – asylsökande

Uppsala hospital threatened with record fines over failings in patient safety

The emergency department at Uppsala University Hospital faces a potential fine of 20 million kronor over shortcomings including up to 20 hour waits for patients.

The Swedish Health and Care Inspectorate (Ivo) noted that capacity was low, requiring at least 30 extra hospital beds, and patients’ safety was at risk.

“You have to wait a very long time to be assessed medically and during that time you may not be monitored in the way that is required. It is a very long time, up to 20 hours, that you can have to wait. If you are old and fragile and also sick, it will be a very bad situation,” said Peder Carlsson, a departmental manager at Ivo, according to TT.

The hospital’s chief physician Johan Lugnegård said the hospital shared Ivo’s assessment of the need for at least 30 more beds and was working on this.

“Everything is down to a difficult recruitment situation. This applies above all to nurses, and I think the whole of the Swedish healthcare sector is struggling with that,” he said.

Swedish vocabulary: hospital bed – vårdplats