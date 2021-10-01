Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

<p><strong>Police issue arrest warrant and carry out raids linked to Gothenburg blast</strong></p><p>Police <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20210930/gothenburg-blast-police-identify-suspect-with-no-link-to-criminal-gangs/">issued an arrest warrant for a person in their absence</a> on suspicion of carrying out a detonation in Gothenburg earlier this week that left four people seriously injured. They said there was no reason to suspect a link to gang crime.</p><p>On Thursday afternoon, police also searched a house linked to the suspect, who has not yet been located.</p><p>They said he has been known to police for a while, but would not go into details on the suspected motive, though they did say there was no assessment of danger to the public.</p><p><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong><span> danger – <em>fara</em></span></p><p><strong>State epidemiologists advises 'responsible partying' after Sweden lifts most pandemic restrictions</strong></p><p>Thursday saw the Swedish authorities' weekly press conference return to being held in person after most pandemic restrictions were removed the day before.</p><p>State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell warned that restrictions may be re-imposed if infections pick up again.</p><p>Asked if he was concerned by pictures of crowds at nightclubs, he said: "I hope that everyone who is there is vaccinated. There is a risk that the infection will spread, but probably not very much. If the infection were to go up a lot, so that it affects healthcare and so on, we must take action, review whether we need to give more groups a third dose or introduce more restrictions."</p><p>Even after the relaxation of restrictions, people who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (and don't have a medical reason for this) are expected to follow recommendations to keep distance from others and avoid crowding, including by avoiding going to restaurants, bars, clubs or events.</p><p><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong><span> to party – <em>festa</em></span></p><p><strong>Course on Swedish social norms made compulsory for asylum seekers</strong></p><p>A mandatory introduction to Swedish society including its legislation, norms and values is being introduced from today for asylum seekers.</p><p>The course takes place over two half-days and is compulsory for all new asylum seekers aged over 15, while younger children are given the material in writing to review with their parent or guardian.</p><p>The Swedish Migration Agency was asked by the government to produce the course as part of a deal between the government and the Centre and Liberal parties. It covers practical information about the asylum process; information on Swedish life including school, work and healthcare; an introduction to Swedish legislation including women's, children's and LGBT rights; and a section on democracy, norms and values.</p><p><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong><span> asylum seeker – <em>asylsökande</em></span></p><p><strong>Uppsala hospital threatened with record fines over failings in patient safety</strong></p><p>The emergency department at Uppsala University Hospital faces a potential fine of 20 million kronor over shortcomings including up to 20 hour waits for patients.</p><p>The Swedish Health and Care Inspectorate (Ivo) noted that capacity was low, requiring at least 30 extra hospital beds, and patients' safety was at risk. </p><p>"You have to wait a very long time to be assessed medically and during that time you may not be monitored in the way that is required. It is a very long time, up to 20 hours, that you can have to wait. If you are old and fragile and also sick, it will be a very bad situation," said Peder Carlsson, a departmental manager at Ivo, according to TT.</p><p>The hospital's chief physician Johan Lugnegård said the hospital shared Ivo's assessment of the need for at least 30 more beds and was working on this.</p><p>"Everything is down to a difficult recruitment situation. This applies above all to nurses, and I think the whole of the Swedish healthcare sector is struggling with that," he said. </p><p><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong><span> hospital bed – <em>vårdplats</em></span></p>
