Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Swedish nurse reported for vaccine misinformation

The Uppsala Region has fired a nurse and reported them to the Swedish Healthcare Inspectorate for spreading false information about the Covid-19 vaccine to hundreds of people.

The nurse worked at healthcare phoneline 1177 and told callers conspiracy theories including that the vaccine could spread Covid-19, had not been sufficiently tested, and that the best way to fight Covid-19 was through natural supplements including zinc and vitamin C.

“This is deeply regrettable and shocking and completely contrary to the instructions that exist,” Fredrik Settergren, a manager at Uppsala’s healthcare organisation, said in a statement. “What this person has been doing is dangerous for patients because symptoms have not been correctly assessed. We need to make sure that these patients get the right information and do not get hurt.”

Swedish vocabulary: regrettable – beklaglig

15-year-olds will not need parental permission to get Covid-19 vaccine

SKR, the umbrella organisation for Sweden’s regions and municipalities, has said that 15-year-olds will be allowed to decide for themselves whether to receive the Covid-19 vaccine when it is rolled out for the age group from next week, without needing parental permission.

For younger children, most will need written permission from their caregiver, but individual assessments may also be made.

Swedish vocabulary: to decide – bestämma

Happy Cinnamon Bun Day!

October 4th is Cinnamon Bun Day in Sweden, and this unofficial holiday is taken seriously, so don’t forget to celebrate. Here’s the best recipe we know.

Swedish vocabulary: cinnamon bun day – kanelbullens dag

More than 200 Swedes in ‘Pandora Papers’

More than 200 Swedes were among the wealthy who were found to be hiding their assets in tax havens, as uncovered by the Pandora Papers investigation by international journalist network ICIJ.

The Swedes on the list included CEOs, right-wing etxremists, and a member of Hell’s Angels, according to SVT which participated in the investigation.

The majority of the companies used by the Swedes to avoid taxes in their own country are registered in the British Virgin Islands, followed by the Seychelles and Belize.

Swedish vocabulary: tax haven – skatteparadis

Electricity prices go into the minuses

After a period of record high electricity prices, they dropped to minus figures during Sunday night with a low of -1.97 öre per kilowatt hour. This means that in theory, between 1am and 8am users got paid to use electricity. although the negative price excluded tax and fees. The cause is strong winds across the Nordics and Germany.

Swedish vocabulary: in theory – i teori

Artist Lars Vilks and two police officers killed in car accident

Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who was best known for his drawings of the prophet Muhammed, died on Sunday when the police car in which he was travelling collided with a truck. Two police officers also died, and the truck driver was being cared for in hospital on Monday morning.

Culture Minister Amanda Lind called the 75-year-old’s death “incredibly tragic”.

Vilks has needed police protection since 2010 due to death threats over his drawings of Muhammed’s head on a dog’s body. Besides those drawings, he is best known for his wooden sculptures including Nimis, a micronation within a national park.

Swedish vocabulary: accident – olycka