Gothenburg apartment blast suspect found dead

Gothenburg apartment blast suspect found dead
Police close to where the suspect's body was found in the water. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT
Prosecutors have said that the man suspected as being behind a detonation in Gothenburg last week has been found dead on Wednesday after an apparent suicide.

Named as Mark Lorentzon by Swedish media, the man was suspected of being behind the pre-dawn blast last Tuesday that injured 16 people at the building where he lived.

City workers pulled a body out of a central Gothenburg waterway early Wednesday that “was identified as that of the man sought by police and prosecutors… after the explosion in a building,” prosecutors said in a statement.

They added that suicide was the most plausible cause of death. The man was the subject of an international arrest warrant issued earlier this week.

The suspect, who had been due to be evicted from the building on the day of the explosion, had vanished without a trace.

The blast, which sparked a major fire, landed 16 people in hospital including four with serious injuries, and residents of 140 apartments were evacuated.

