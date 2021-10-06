Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

What’s going to happen with Sweden’s budget?

After Sweden’s government presented its budget proposals last month, it faces an uncertain journey to becoming reality.

It is likely that the government’s budget will be up against an alternative put forward by one or several opposition parties. This was the case in 2018, and resulted in the centre-left government having to implement a right-wing budget.

A lot depends on how the Centre and Left parties vote. If a joint counter-proposal is agreed by the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Sweden Democrats, the Centre and Left would need to vote actively in favour of the government budget (rather than abstaining) for it to pass. But another possibility is that opposition parties will instead push for specific amendments to parts of the government’s budget, rather than suggesting their own.

One of the government proposals most likely to be axed is ‘family week’, an extra six days of paid leave for parents of school-age children only, which has met with criticism both from the right-wing opposition bloc and from the Centre Party. We will have an analysis on the budget situation on The Local later today.

Swedish vocabulary: to suggest – föreslå

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

International arrest warrant issued for Gothenburg blast suspect

An international arrest warrant has been issued for the 55-year-old suspected of being behind an explosion in Gothenburg last week, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Police had already issued a warrant for his arrest in his absence, but have not been able to track down the suspect in the days since the blast forced the residents of 140 apartments to leave their homes and left four with serious injuries.

Swedish vocabulary: suspect (noun) – misstänkt

All Norwegian borders now open to Swedes

As of midnight, Norway has removed all pandemic-related border restrictions on travel from Sweden.

At one border crossing, Gränsbo, a group of around 20 gathered to celebrate the removal of the roadblocks that have been in place since January with music at midnight. In northern Värmland, border crossings had been closed for the entirety of the pandemic.

Swedish vocabulary: border crossing – gränsövergång

Stay tuned for the announcement of the Chemistry Nobel Prize winner

Nobel Prize announcement week continues, and today it’s all about chemistry.

The pioneers of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines are among the possible contenders according to speculators, after they were favourites for Monday’s medicine prize as well. The winner — or winners — of the prestigious prize will be unveiled at 11:45 am “at the earliest” in Stockholm.

Swedish vocabulary: chemistry – kemi

Worker wins compensation after being fired for getting Covid-19 vaccine

A 30-year-old has received a payout of 80,000 kronor from his former employer after he was no longer allowed to continue his professional training, announced trade union Unionen, which pursued the legal case.

The company’s head previously told the union’s Kollega magazine that they have a policy against vaccines.

The worker has the disease MS, putting him in a risk group for Covid-19, and on this basis argued that he was discriminated against.

Swedish vocabulary: compensation – ersättning

Autumn weather on the way

So far, Sweden has enjoyed a relatively mild autumn with an October heat record broken in October.

But a low pressure area is now moving in from the south, bringing heavy ran to parts of Götaland and Svealand before moving further north but at a lower intensity.

The best day for an autumn walk or mushroom picking session will be Thursday, when the south of Sweden has its best chance of sunshine, dry weather and up to 15C, but from Friday onwards cooler temperatures and more rain can be expected.

Swedish vocabulary: rainy weather – regn och rusk