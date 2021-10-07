Stockholm-Oslo train service set to resume

Travel news

Oslo skyline
Trains between the Norwegian and Swedish capitals will be running again in December. Photo: Håkon Mosvold Larsen / NTB
Direct trains between the Swedish and Norwegian capitals Stockholm and Oslo will start up again in the coming months, Sweden’s state-owned train operator SJ announced on Wednesday. 

After an almost two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, train company SJ will start operating its Stockholm-Oslo train again from December 12th, the company announced

“We are very happy that passenger train traffic across the border between Norway and Sweden is opening up. Our travellers have been without a climate-smart travel alternative, and it is fantastic that we are starting traffic again,” Martin Drakenberg, business manager at SJ, said in the announcement on the companies website. 

Two services will run between Oslo and Stockholm, a morning train (departing Stockholm at 7.36am Monday-Saturday and 8.36am on Sundays) and an afternoon train (departing at 3.29pm every day except Saturdays, when it’s 1.32pm).

This is the same number of departures the operator ran before the pandemic, and tickets have already gone on sale. You can take a look at tickets departing from Stockholm here

There are currently no entry restrictions on who can travel between Norway and Sweden.

However, Norway still has some testing and quarantine requirements for some travellers from Sweden, which you can check out here. Please note that travel advice could change by the time the line resumes service in December. 

