Swedish word of the day: precis

Catherine Edwards
[email protected]
@CJREdwards
Swedish word of the day

Share this article
Swedish word of the day: precis
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
Catherine Edwards
[email protected]
@CJREdwards

Precis translates as "precisely", but it is used much more often and more flexibly than the English equivalent.

It’s one of those words that will help you sound more Swedish in an instant.

Hear how it’s pronounced below, and start using it as much as possible to pass for a native:

You can use precis on its own to say “yes, exactly/that’s right”. You can also say ja precis (yes, exactly) or nej precis when responding to a negated statement:

Det är en fin dag! Ja, precis (It’s a lovely day! – Yes, it is) but Vi vill inte vara för sena – Nej, precis (We don’t want to be too late – No [we don’t], exactly).

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Want to make it more emphatic? Say just precis to really stress the confirmation.

Precis can also be used in most of the same ways as English “exactly”.

For example, du låter precis som min pappa (you sound exactly like my dad), det var precis vad jag sa (that’s exactly what I said), or nej, det är precis tvärtom (no, it’s exactly the opposite).

You can also use it to mean “just” in the sense of “just now/very recently” for example jag hade precis kommit hem när han ringde (I had just got home when he rang), han ringde precis (he just rang) or jag har precis flyttat hit (I’ve just moved here), as well as in the sense of “with a slim margin”, for example: precis i tid (just in time), hon hann precis med sista tåget (she just made the last train). 

Examples

Har du flyttat till Skåne? Precis

Have you moved to Skåne? Yes, that’s right

En stor kopp kaffe är precis vad jag behöver

A large cup of coffee is exactly what I need

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Swedish word of the day: villa

Swedish word of the day: villa

Swedish word of the day: jobbig

Swedish word of the day: jobbig

Swedish word of the day: valfläsk

Swedish word of the day: valfläsk

Swedish word of the day: folkdräkt

Swedish word of the day: folkdräkt

Swedish word of the day: utspring

Swedish word of the day: klämdag

FOR MEMBERS

Why do Swedes and Danes insist on pretending they speak the same language?

Why a Swedish politician is demanding the right to speak an ancient ‘forest language’ in parliament