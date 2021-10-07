Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden pauses Moderna vaccine for under-30s

Sweden will stop using the Moderna vaccine in anyone born in 1991 or later, the Public Health Agency said on Wednesday. The decision was motivated by rare side effects, mostly in young people and particularly young men, shown in Swedish and Nordic data.

Instead, the Pfizer vaccine will be used for this age group until at least December 1st.

State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said people aged under 30 who had already been vaccinated with Moderna should not worry due to the rarity of the potential side effects, but should be aware of the symptoms to look out for: fatigue and shortness of breath; irregular heartbeat; fever and body aches; pain when breathing deeply; a feeling of pressure over the chest; or pain in the left or middle of the chest.

Swedish vocabulary: side effect – biverkning

Swedish GDP plummets

Sweden’s GDP fell sharply in August, according to preliminary figures from Statistics Sweden (SCB). The so-called GDP indicator decreased by 3.8 percent in August compared to the previous month, according to seasonally adjusted statistics, which is thought to be partially explained by reduced exports.

Swedish vocabulary: GDP – BNP

It’s Nobel Literature Prize day

The final Nobel Prize to be announced in Stockholm is the Literature prize with its reveal later today.

The Swedish Academy, which awards the prize, has hinted that it will look beyond Europe, after pledging to make the prize more diverse. Of the 117 literature laureates since the first Nobel was awarded in 1901, more than 80 percent have been Europeans or North Americans.

Swedish vocabulary: Nobel Prize winner – nobelpristagare

Gothenburg apartment blast suspect found dead

Prosecutors have said that the man suspected as being behind a detonation in Gothenburg last week has been found dead on Wednesday after an apparent suicide.

Named as Mark Lorentzon by Swedish media, the man was suspected of being behind the pre-dawn blast last Tuesday that injured 16 people at the building where he lived and forced residents of 140 apartments to evacuate. Lorentzon was due to be evicted from the building on the day of the blast.

Swedish vocabulary: to evict – vräka

Northvolt plans Västerås expansion

Battery company Northvolt is planning a ‘campus’ in Västerås for research, manufacture of batteries and recycling, creating at least an extra 600 jobs.

“This will be, which is unique, the world’s first battery research campus that has the entire battery value chain gathered in one place,” Northvolt’s communications manager Jesper Wigardt told TT.

Swedish vocabulary: battery – batteri

Skansen’s four wolves put down

Stockholm open air museum Skansen killed the park’s four wolves on Wednesday morning following a decision that it would no longer keep wolves.

“It was of course a very tough decision and [killing the animals was] always our last alternative. We have looked at relocation opportunities but it is difficult with wolves,” said the museum’s communications director Yvonne Nordlind.

The zoo wants to focus more on species conservation and biodiversity. They are investigating the possibility of keeping mountain foxes instead, perhaps as soon as next year.

Swedish vocabulary: wolves – vargar