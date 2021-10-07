Travel to Sweden: Vaccinated travellers from UK exempted from Covid entry ban

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden
Travel news

Share this article
Suitcase in Gothenburg airport
A Union Jack-branded suitcase in Gothenburg's Landvetter airport. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

People who can show a UK-issued proof of Covid-19 vaccination will soon be able to enter Sweden for the first time in months, after the government announced changes to its entry ban.

People who can present vaccination certificates from the UK will be exempted from both the entry ban and the requirement for a negative test on arrival to Sweden, the government announced on Thursday afternoon.

The entry ban has been in place since 2020, but did not affect UK residents until the end of that year, because it was treated as an EU/EEA country until the end of the post-Brexit transition period. Under the entry ban, people wishing to travel to Sweden from outside the EU/EEA needed to fall into an exempt category (such as travelling for urgent family reasons or being a Swedish resident) as well as providing a negative test.

The change will be effective from October 11th.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

“Sweden and the UK have close ties and a long history of cooperation in many important areas. Travel between Sweden and the UK is of major importance for both countries from a range of perspectives,” the government said in its statement, noting that people fully vaccinated in Sweden have been allowed into the UK for some time.

The UK is not the first country to have its vaccination certificates approved by Sweden. From late September, people people who can present a Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued in Albania, Andorra, the Faroe Islands, Israel, Morocco, Monaco or Panama were also exempted from the entry ban and negative test requirement.

Under current Swedish travel rules, entry from most non-EU countries is not permitted unless the traveller falls into one of several exempt categories. Those categories include all Swedish residents and EU citizens, as well as people travelling for urgent family reasons and certain business travel, as well as from a small number of non-EU countries considered as “safe”, for example.

As of October 4th, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Moldova have been removed from the “safe” list while Chile, Kuwait and Rwanda have been added to it, meaning that travellers from the latter three countries can enter Sweden by showing they are resident in one of these countries and presenting a negative Covid-19 test, without needing to fit into another exempt category.

The entry rules are currently in place until at least October 31st, but could be further extended.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Stockholm-Oslo train service set to resume

Stockholm-Oslo train service set to resume

European airlines pledge to refund costs of cancelled flight tickets in 7 days

European airlines pledge to refund costs of cancelled flight tickets in 7 days

Sweden removes its advice against overseas travel

Sweden removes its advice against overseas travel

Sweden exempts vaccinated travellers from seven countries from non-EU entry ban

Sweden exempts vaccinated travellers from seven countries from non-EU entry ban

UPDATE: UK says European travellers with mixed Covid doses do now count as ‘fully vaccinated’

US to lift travel ban for fully vaccinated passengers from Europe

Travellers from Europe to England face fewer Covid tests as UK eases border rules

Passport stamps: What British residents in the EU need to know when crossing borders