Why has Sweden paused Moderna vaccinations for under-30s?

The change is due to signs that the Moderna vaccine could be linked to an increased risk of rare side effects including heart inflammation in young people and especially young men, the agency explained in a statement.

“Data point to an increased incidence [of myocarditis and pericarditis, two types of heart inflammation] in connection with vaccination against Covid-19, mainly in adolescents and young adults and mainly in boys and men. For the individual, the risk of being affected is very small, it is a very rare side effect,” the statement said.

It continued: “New preliminary analyses from Swedish and Nordic data sources indicate that the connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna’s vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose. The increase in risk is seen within four weeks after the vaccination, mainly within the first two weeks.”

Under-30s who have not yet received their vaccine are now being recommended Pfizer/Biontech rather than Moderna.

Around 81,000 people in this age group have received one dose of the Moderna vaccine, and at the moment the agency has decided not to offer them a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine for the time being.

State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told TT that under-30s who have only received one dose will most likely have to wait “a few weeks longer” than planned for their second dose. The decision is currently valid until December 1st, with the agency planning to issue a new recommendation after this date.

“Those who have been vaccinated recently with their first or second dose of Moderna’s vaccine should not worry because the risk [of serious side effects] is very small, but it is good to know which symptoms you need to be aware of,” Tegnell said in the agency’s statement.

The agency notes that patients affected by myocarditis and pericarditis usually recover quickly with no lasting consequences, but that it is important to be examined by a doctor in the event of any symptoms.

Symptoms to be aware of include:

tiredness and shortness of breath

irregular heartbeat and heart palpitations

fever and body pain

a feeling of pressure or heaviness in your chest

pain when breathing deeply

pain on the left hand side or in the middle of the chest

If you experience these symptoms, the agency’s advice is to contact your doctor.