The Malmö Forum is taking place at the Malmömässan conference centre in the southern Hyllie district of Malmö, with delegates staying at Malmö Live in the city centre, near Malmö central station.

With such an international event attended by heads of state, diplomats, researchers, experts and civil society representatives from across the world, the police have planned road closures, and public transport in many areas of the city will be temporarily paused to ensure the safety of attendees, as well as Malmö’s residents and visitors.

The main road closures will be near the conference site in Hyllie and near the delegates’ hotel in central Malmö – starting in some cases as early as October 9th and continuing until the 14th.

The main date to remember is October 13th, where road closures will be most disruptive. The police are expecting traffic between Malmö Live and the conference centre in Hyllie to be most affected from 8am to 1pm and 4.30pm to 8pm on the 13th, as delegates arrive and leave the conference.

Other closures will occur at Malmö’s airport Sturup, and Copenhagen Airport, as delegates arrive on October 12th and leave on the 14th. The Öresund bridge may also be closed temporarily to car transport – trains across the bridge will be unaffected.

The main road closures will be the E65 road, the Öresund bridge, the Outer Ring Road (Yttre Ringvägen) and Pildammsvägen, which will be completely closed at some points during the conference. Other roads between the conference site and Malmö Live hotel will also be affected.

Bus transport will also be affected, with some of the yellow regional buses from Malmö’s border municipalities cancelled completely on Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th. All green city buses will be cancelled on the morning of October 13th, until the police force inform Skånetrafiken that it is safe to start running again. Skånetrafiken recommends travelling by train instead, if possible, and recommends not to travel to, from, or within Malmö on the 12th or 13th, if possible.

Train transport, including the Pågatåg commuter trains, will be mostly unaffected, but Skånetrafiken warns to expect delays and longer journeys affecting the whole region of Skåne. Police may stop train traffic if they deem it necessary. If your journey is affected by delays or cancellations, you will be able to claim compensation.

Which buses are affected?

All below information is taken from Skånetrafiken’s website and may change at short notice.

All green city buses are cancelled on the morning of October 13th. On October 12th and October 13th once the buses are running again, they will be on a Sunday timetable. There will be a special bus service (number 24) between Gustav Adolfs Torg and Centralen, via Djäknegatan, due to road closures in this area. This service will run every 5 minutes in rush hour and every 10 minutes otherwise.

The following bus lines are also affected:

Bus 2 will not stop at Anna Lindhs plats, Malmö Central Station/Centralen or Djäknegatan. Travellers from Gustav Adolfs Torg to Malmö Central Station can take the temporary bus number 24.

Bus 4 will not stop at Malmö Central Station/Centralen. Travellers from Gustav Adolfs Torg to Malmö Central Station can take the temporary bus number 24.

Bus 6 will not stop at Fosiedal, Snödroppsgatan, Holma, Hylllierankan or Hyllie Vattenpark. Travel via Konsultgatan instead.

Bus 7 will not stop at Anna Lindhs plats. Travel via Centralen instead.

Bus 8 will not stop at Tekniska Muséet, Anna Lindhs plats, Centralen or Djäknegatan. Travellers from Gustav Adolfs Torg to Malmö Central Station can take the temporary bus number 24. Bus stops Hyllie and Hylliebadet will also be closed. Travel via Kroksbäck or take bus 6 or train to and from Hyllie station.

Bus 31 will only go between Jägersro and Centralen on October 12-13. Those travelling via the harbour must change to another number 31 at Malmö Central Station. Bus 31 will not stop at Fosie Industrial Estate. Use bus 33 instead (Bus stop Stenyxegatan).

Bus 32 during the 12th and 13th those travelling to the harbour need to change to another 32 at Malmö Central Station.

Bus 33 will not stop at Hyllie or Hyllie Allé. Travel via Hyllie Gård and Aktrisgatan, Bus 6 and train to and from Hyllie instead.

Bus 52 and 55 will not run on October 12th or 13th. To-order taxi services running on bus route 55 will not be affected.

The following yellow regional buses will be affected (from Tuesday 12th – Wednesday 13th if not otherwise stated):

Vellinge/Söderslätt

Bus 100 running from Falsterbo-Vellinge. Change here for the 379 to V. Ingelstad and take the commuter train towards Malmö/Lund.

Bus 103 cancelled. Use bus 100 instead, follow above recommendation for travel towards Malmö/Lund.

Bus 300 cancelled all week (October 11-15). Take bus 100 to Vellinge ängar instead, or get off at Södervärn and change to train services at Triangeln.

Bus 144 cancelled between Östra Grevie-Malmö Persborg. Travellers to/from Malmö can take the commuter train from Östra Grevie.

Bus 146 cancelled between Vellinge ängar-Malmö Central. Service is between Trelleborg Central and Vellinge. In Trelleborg, change to commuter trains towards Malmö, or change to bus number 379 from Vellinge ängar til V. Ingelstad and take the commuter train from there.

Bus 150 on October 11th, 14th and 15th temporarily diverted Tygelsjö-Mobilia Öster. Will not go via Hyllie but will go direct to Södervärn instead. If you need to get to Hyllie, take the train from Triangeln instead.

Bus 150 on October 12th and 13th is cancelled between V. Klagstorp and Malmö. Temporary start and end station will be V. Klagstorps kyrka. Travel instead via bus 379 from Vellinge Centrum to V. Ingelstad and take the train.

Bus 151 is cancelled. Use bus 150 within Vellinge or take 379 to V. Ingelstad and change to the train.

Lomma/Landskrona

Bus 132 will not travel between Lomma station and Malmö Södervärn. Temporary end station will be Lomma station, where you can take the commuter train to Malmö.

Bus 134 is cancelled. Take 132 or 126/137 to Lund instead. In Lund, change to commuter train to Malmö.

Bus 138 will not travel between Löddeköpinge and Södervärn. Instead, take bus 132 to Lomma and change to commuter train towards Malmö, or take bus 126 to Lund and change there for trains to Malmö.

Bus 139 cancelled between Malmö Hakegatan and Malmö Central. Temporary end station at Strandängen. Change for commuter train at Lomma station towards Malmö.

Svedala/Klågerup

Bus 141 cancelled between Svedala Malmövägen and Malmö Central. Temporary end station is Svedala Malmövägen. Take the commuter train from Svedala station instead.

Bus 142 is cancelled between Malmö Håkanstorp and Södervärn. Temporary end station is Malmö Håkanstorp. Take the green city bus to continue towards Malmö.

Bus 148 cancelled completely between October 12-13th.

Staffanstorp/Dalby/Genarp

Bus 172 cancelled between Staffanstorp Västanvägen and Malmö Central. Running from Genarp to Staffanstorp Västanvägen. Travel instead via bus 166 at Staffanstorp Storgatan bus stop, towards Lund where you can change to commuter train or regional bus to Malmö.

Bus 174 cancelled between Staffanstorp Tingsvägen and Malmö Södervärn. Running between Dalby and Staffanstorp Tingsvägen instead. Travel instead via bus 166 at Staffanstorp Storgatan bus stop, towards Lund where you can change to commuter train or regional bus to Malmö.

Bus 175 cancelled between Dalby Bus Station and Malmö Central. Take bus 161 from Dalby instead, or 166 from Södra Sandby to Lund where you can change to commuter train or regional bus to Malmö.

Sjöbo/Veberöd

SkåneExpressen 8 cancelled. Take SkåneExpressen 5 from Sjöbo or bus 160 from Veberöd instead, and change to commuter train towards Malmö.

Malmö-Lund

Bus 170 will not stop between Hyllie and Lindeborg centrum on the 11-15th October. It will travel between Lindeborg centrum and Svågertorp instead. Change here for trains to Hyllie or Malmö C.

Buses 130, 131, 169, 171 as well as SkåneExpressen 1 will travel between Malmö-Lund.