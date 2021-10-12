Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

IN STATS: How many are currently unemployed in Sweden?

A total of 388,000 people were registered with the Swedish Public Employment Service (Arbetsförmedlingen) as unemployed at the end of September, fewer than 77,000 people than the same month last year – a fall from 9 percent to 7.5 percent in a year.

But there’s a shortage of skilled workers, reports the service. Almost 124,000 jobs were advertised on its site in September, up from 60,000 last year and 80,000 two years ago.

“Even before the pandemic, there was a shortage of skilled labour, such as chefs, engineers and assistant nurses. Now that the labour market has started up again, the shortage is again visible,” writes Arbetsförmedlingen in its report on Tuesday.

Swedish vocabulary: unemployed – arbetslös

Swedish municipalities reassign unvaccinated healthcare workers

Stockholm, Arjeplog and Uppsala are among those local authorities in Sweden that have decided that unvaccinated staff in elderly care and home-care services should be reassigned to duties where they don’t have physical contact with patients, who are often elderly and vulnerable, reports news agency TT. Such duties could include – for example – cleaning, cooking and buying groceries for the patients.

Swedish employers are allowed to ask staff whether or not they have been vaccinated, but employees are allowed not to answer the question if they don’t want to.

Swedish vocabulary: unvaccinated – ovaccinerad

Swedish fuel prices jump sharply

The price of a litre of diesel jumped to 19.32 kronor in Sweden on Monday (an increase of 0.15 kronor) and unleaded petrol/gasoline to 17.79 kronor (up by 0.20 kronor). It’s a significant increase – in January the diesel price was on average 14.42 kronor.

The TT news agency reports that there are two main reasons behind the record prices. One is that global oil prices are on the increase, and the other is a bid to reduce emissions that came into effect in 2018 which means more biofuel has to be mixed in with the petrol and diesel.

Swedish vocabulary: price – pris

International Holocaust conference to be held in Malmö this week

The Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Anti-Semitism (Malmö Forum) is taking place this week on October 13th.

It is expected that delegates from around 50 different countries will attend, including heads of state and government, researchers, experts and civil society representatives. Survivors of the Holocaust will also be in attendance as guests of honour.

If you live in Malmö, you may also want to be aware that major public transport disruptions are expected on October 12th-13th. Read more in The Local’s guide.

Swedish vocabulary: remembrance – minne