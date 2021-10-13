Swedish Covid vaccine pass for those without personnummer may be ready ‘later in autumn’

As The Local has previously reported, the Swedish Covid pass system is anything but straightforward if you don’t have a personnummer.

This is partly due to the fact that the current system for registering vaccines must be redesigned to be able to link vaccines to individuals lacking this number (whose vaccines were instead registered to a “reserve number”), a process which requires collaboration across multiple different authorities and a mandate from the government to be issued to the e-Health Agency, which is responsible for Covid passes.

The Local contacted the health ministry for comment on this issue, and when affected individuals will finally be able to access their Covid pass.

A spokesperson confirmed that these people have the right to receive a Covid pass. They added that the reason people with a reserve number have had to wait longer than those with a personnummer is due in part to redesigning this separate system for registering data, and “ensuring that this is done in a way which is as secure as for people with personal or coordination numbers”.

When asked when this system would be ready, the spokesperson said that the ministry is “in dialogue with the e-Health Agency with regard to finding a solution” and that “the goal is to be able to issue Covid passes to these people later on in autumn”.

A previous issue with issuing Covid passes to individuals who had their vaccines registered under a so-called coordination number (samordningsnummer) has already been resolved – those affected can apply via this form. There is currently no information on when it will be possible for Swedish residents who got both their vaccine doses abroad will be able to access the Covid pass.