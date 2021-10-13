Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

High security as Holocaust conference gets under way in Malmö

Representatives from more than 40 countries are gathering in Malmö today for an international conference on the Holocaust.

Large parts of the city have been cordoned off for security reasons, helicopters have been seen flying overhead and the TT newswire reports that police snipers have been seen on the roofs of buildings near the synagogue. Major roads face temporary closure, including the Öresund Bridge, and several bus routes will not be running at all on Wednesday.

Here’s The Local’s guide to how public transport will be affected.

Swedish vocabulary: security – säkerhet

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Stockholm police investigate after two people gunned down



Police were searching for one or several shooters after two people – a man in his 40s and a boy aged around 15 – were shot at Farsta Strand in southern Stockholm, shortly before 10pm on Tuesday. They were described as seriously injured, and shortly before 4am police said that the older man had died.

No one had been arrested by Wednesday morning.

Swedish vocabulary: injured – skadad

Swedish court snubs mine expansion plans

Swedish state-owned mining company LKAB’s major expansion plans in Kiruna have been halted after a land and environment court rejected their application, which was initiated in 2014. The court argued that the company should have invited people especially affected by the expansion to a public consultation which was held in 2017, instead of sending a blanket invitation to all Kiruna residents as LKAB did.

The court also argued that the meeting had not been advertised well enough.

A major relocation project to make way for underground expansion of the mine – a huge industry in the city and northern Sweden – has been under way for years, and has already seen thousands of buildings and homes moved eastwards to new locations.

LKAB said it would appeal the court’s decision.

Swedish vocabulary: mine – gruva

Sweden Democrat official suspended over extreme right links

A Sweden Democrat employee at the party’s parliamentary office has been suspended after anti-racism magazine Expo reported that the man had contacts with white power movements, including attending an online meeting with such an organisation in August.

The man made his political career in the Green Party in the 1990s, reported conservative news site Bulletin, but has been employed as a political advisor to the Sweden Democrats since 2020. The two parties are far apart on issues such as migration.

Swedish vocabulary: suspended – avstängd

More than 100 people given expired Covid vaccine

102 people in the city of Nyköping were on Monday given Pfizer Covid vaccine that had passed its expiry date by 11 days, reports public radio broadcaster P4 Sörmland.

The region apologised and said it had contacted those affected, and were investigating the incident internally. It said it believed the vaccine doses would still “likely” offer good protection against Covid-19, but that it would contact Pfizer to confirm.

Swedish vocabulary: expiry date – utgångsdatum