Finland’s president in quarantine after Holocaust conference in Malmö

Coronavirus

Finland's president Sauli Niinistö
Finland's president Sauli Niinistö attended the conference in Malmö. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
Some people attending Malmö's Holocaust conference on Wednesday may have been exposed to Covid-19. President of Latvia Egils Levits has tested positive and President of Finland Sauli Niinistö has decided to quarantine.

During the conference in the southern Swedish city of Malmö, the two presidents had a chat over breakfast.

After Latvian President Levits tested positive, Finnish President Niinistö decided to go into quarantine due to exposure to Covid-19, reported Finnish news agency SPT.

Although many attending the conference did so digitally, it is estimated that around 350-400 attended in-person at the conference site in Malmö’s southern Hyllie district. Among those attending in-person were King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

According to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, who hosted the conference, attendees were “careful not to shake hands – this was a rule throughout the conference”, Löfven told TT.

Below is a picture of Löfven shaking hands with Ronald S Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, at the conference.

Stefan Löfven and Ronald S Lauder in Malmö on Wednesday. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

When asked if he was going to take any further measures, Löfven, who is vaccinated against Covid-19, told TT that he is “continuing to follow recommendations” set by the Public Health Agency to go into isolation if experiencing symptoms.

Sweden’s current Covid-19 recommendations state that you should stay at home and get tested if you develop symptoms. If you don’t have symptoms, only people who aren’t fully vaccinated have to keep a distance to other people, and there is no mandate to wear a face mask.

