Finland’s president in quarantine after Holocaust conference in Malmö

During the conference in the southern Swedish city of Malmö, the two presidents had a chat over breakfast.

After Latvian President Levits tested positive, Finnish President Niinistö decided to go into quarantine due to exposure to Covid-19, reported Finnish news agency SPT.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Although many attending the conference did so digitally, it is estimated that around 350-400 attended in-person at the conference site in Malmö’s southern Hyllie district. Among those attending in-person were King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

According to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, who hosted the conference, attendees were “careful not to shake hands – this was a rule throughout the conference”, Löfven told TT.

Below is a picture of Löfven shaking hands with Ronald S Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, at the conference.

Stefan Löfven and Ronald S Lauder in Malmö on Wednesday. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

When asked if he was going to take any further measures, Löfven, who is vaccinated against Covid-19, told TT that he is “continuing to follow recommendations” set by the Public Health Agency to go into isolation if experiencing symptoms.

Sweden’s current Covid-19 recommendations state that you should stay at home and get tested if you develop symptoms. If you don’t have symptoms, only people who aren’t fully vaccinated have to keep a distance to other people, and there is no mandate to wear a face mask.