Sweden issues first snow warning of the season

Sweden’s national weather agency SMHI warns of snow in northern Sweden over the weekend.

It’s a so-called class-one alert, so it’s the least serious on a scale from one to three – but it’s the first snow warning of the season.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Between 20 and 30 millimetres of snow is expected to fall in the Norrbotten region, mainly in its northern and eastern areas, between Friday evening and Sunday morning.

Around 5-10 millimetres of snow is forecast for coastal areas of the region, reports the TT newswire.

Central and southern Sweden will have to wait a while longer for their first snow of the season, with rain but also sun predicted for the weekend.

Sweden considers winter to have arrived when the average daily temperature stays below 0C for five consecutive days. You can keep up to date with the changing of the seasons on SMHI’s website.