Weather alert: Up to 30 centimetres of snow to fall in northern Sweden

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden
Weather

Share this article
File photo of a car covered in snow in Norway, March 2021
Drivers, if you haven't yet changed to winter tyres in Sweden, you may want to consider doing so. Photo: Berit Roald/NTB
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

Weather warnings have been issued for northern and central Sweden, and if you haven't yet changed to winter tyres it is probably time to do so.

Sweden’s national weather agency SMHI warned that 20-30 centimetres of snow may fall in central and eastern parts of the Norrbotten region on Tuesday and Wednesday, as it issued snow alerts for northern and central Sweden, all the way down to Dalarna.

Class-one warnings were also issued for the following regions:

Västerbotten, around 5-10 or even 15 centimetres of snow in some areas.

Jämtland, 5-10 centimetres of snow, or rain along the coast.

Dalarna: 2-5 centimetres of snow.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

A class-one alert is the least serious on a scale from one to three, and refers to weather when more than 5 millimetres of snow is expected to fall in six hours, and there is a risk of slippery roads. You can keep up to date with SMHI’s weather alerts via this link.

The Swedish Transport Administration advises drivers to begin using winter tyres (with a tread depth of at least three millimetres) in October, but it only becomes mandatory from December 1st when there is considered to be a risk of snow or ice on the road.

Winter tyres decrease the risk of skidding and improve a vehicle’s overall braking capacity on slippery surfaces, reducing the risk of accidents. It is generally advisable not to leave it too late, as temperatures often plummet before December 1st in Sweden.

Note that the services of tyre companies are usually in high demand this time of the year, as many motorists nonetheless wait until the last minute to change their tyres.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

‘We don’t have much time to waste’: How will climate change affect Sweden?
FOR MEMBERS

‘We don’t have much time to waste’: How will climate change affect Sweden?

IN PICTURES: Roads cave in after heavy rain batters central Sweden

IN PICTURES: Roads cave in after heavy rain batters central Sweden

‘Don’t come here’: Swedish city of Gävle flooded after DOUBLE a month’s worth of rain falls overnight

‘Don’t come here’: Swedish city of Gävle flooded after DOUBLE a month’s worth of rain falls overnight

WEATHER ALERT: Up to 10 centimetres of rain set to batter central Sweden

WEATHER ALERT: Up to 10 centimetres of rain set to batter central Sweden

Flooding and 1,700 lightning strikes as heavy rain batters Sweden

How to keep cool in Sweden in the summer

Record temperatures as heatwave hits Nordics

FOR MEMBERS

Covid and migration: What changes about life in Sweden in June 2021?