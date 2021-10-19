Weather alert: Up to 30 centimetres of snow to fall in northern Sweden

Sweden’s national weather agency SMHI warned that 20-30 centimetres of snow may fall in central and eastern parts of the Norrbotten region on Tuesday and Wednesday, as it issued snow alerts for northern and central Sweden, all the way down to Dalarna.

Class-one warnings were also issued for the following regions:

Västerbotten, around 5-10 or even 15 centimetres of snow in some areas.

Jämtland, 5-10 centimetres of snow, or rain along the coast.

Dalarna: 2-5 centimetres of snow.

A class-one alert is the least serious on a scale from one to three, and refers to weather when more than 5 millimetres of snow is expected to fall in six hours, and there is a risk of slippery roads. You can keep up to date with SMHI’s weather alerts via this link.

The Swedish Transport Administration advises drivers to begin using winter tyres (with a tread depth of at least three millimetres) in October, but it only becomes mandatory from December 1st when there is considered to be a risk of snow or ice on the road.

Winter tyres decrease the risk of skidding and improve a vehicle’s overall braking capacity on slippery surfaces, reducing the risk of accidents. It is generally advisable not to leave it too late, as temperatures often plummet before December 1st in Sweden.

Note that the services of tyre companies are usually in high demand this time of the year, as many motorists nonetheless wait until the last minute to change their tyres.