Alcohol monopoly Systembolaget to offer home delivery across Sweden

From October 25th, residents of Gotland, Jämtland and Norrbotten will be also able to order alcohol from Systembolaget. Although these regions have been able to order alcohol to an ombud – a local delivery point such as a supermarket or post office – residents will now be able to order alcohol for home delivery.

Tobias Frohm, director of e-commerce at Systembolaget, described the news as a “milestone”.

“Home delivery is an important part of our service, and demand has increased in line with people’s changing buying habits,” he said.

However, there are still strict rules in line with Sweden’s tough alcohol laws – delivery couriers are unable to deliver outside of Systembolaget’s opening hours, meaning no alcohol delivered after 8pm on a weekday or 3pm on a Saturday (even if your driver is running late).

Drivers also have to undergo a course to ensure that they follow Systembolaget’s sales rules – meaning drivers will check ID to ensure no deliveries to people under 20, no deliveries if they suspect you’re buying on behalf of somebody underage, and no deliveries to those under the influence of alcohol.

Those wanting to order home delivery must also plan well in advance – deliveries take between four to six working days for items in Systembolaget’s central warehouse, or between eight to twelve working days for items that must be ordered externally.

The lowest delivery charge is 120 kronor for one package (holding up to 12 bottles of wine, 6 boxes of wine or 24 cans), increasing by 80 kronor for each extra package.