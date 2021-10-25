Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Would you move to another Swedish region for work?

Industrial investments in northern Sweden are expected to create thousands of new jobs in the years ahead. But only three out of ten people in Sweden are willing to move for work, according to a new survey by Demoskop on behalf of education firm Lernia.

People aged 18-32 are more willing to move for work (47 percent in total) and 39 percent would consider living anywhere in Sweden, reports the TT news agency. But when asked to rank which regions they would be the most willing to move to, the big cities ended up top with Kronoberg, Västernorrland and Gävleborg bottom of the list.

Demoskop interviewed more than 5,000 people aged 18-65 in September.

Swedish vocabulary: move – flytta

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Woman evicted after Stockholm apartment scam

A court has told a woman she can’t get her money back after she paid more than a million kronor under the table to get her hands on a rental apartment in the posh Östermalm area of Stockholm, reports local Stockholm newspaper Mitt i.

The woman paid 2.4 million kronor to the property agent for a so-called skenbyte (“sham swap”) – an illicit procedure where the parties pretend they will legally swap apartments so that one can get a foot onto Sweden’s competitive first-hand rental market. She said the money was for renovating the apartment, but in fact only renovations worth some 500,000 kronor were carried out.

She was evicted when the scam came to light. She then sued the property agent to get 1.5 million kronor back, but the Stockholm District Court rejected her case. Her lawyer told Mitt i they would appeal.

Swedish vocabulary: apartment – lägenhet

Sweden Democrat tells party members to get vaccinated

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson has urged his party’s members of parliament to get vaccinated against Covid unless they have a medical reason not to do so. “If you can get vaccinated you should, otherwise you should perhaps work from home or something,” he told TT, adding that he himself was fully vaccinated against Covid.

TT reports that a survey by the Aftonbladet newspaper found that four out of 308 MPs who responded to its survey (there are in total 349 MPs in the Swedish parliament) were not fully vaccinated, including two who had taken one shot of one of the two-dose vaccines. Those were all members of the anti-immigration Sweden Democrat party. The Dagens Nyheter newspaper has previously reported that at least three other members of the Sweden Democrats are also known not to have been vaccinated against Covid.

Swedish vocabulary: reason – skäl

Thousands of hopeful students take Sweden’s university test

Almost 40,000 people were registered to take the Swedish Scholastic Aptitude Test (SweSAT or högskoleprovet), which was held in more than 130 towns on Sunday.

Due to the pandemic, only people who had finished high school or were born before 2002 were allowed to sit the exam. The exam is not compulsory, but many people use its results to get into university, and it is seen as a second chance for those who are not able to get accepted based on grades alone. In a normal year, many high school students sit the exam before they need to, in order to get a trial run.

Usually around 100,000 people take the test each year, in spring or autumn. It is not yet confirmed how many people actually did sit the exam this year; usually around ten percent of those who are registered to attend never show up on the day, reports TT.

Swedish vocabulary: compulsory – obligatorisk