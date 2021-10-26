Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sweden to look into new unemployment benefits scheme

The Swedish government has appointed an inquiry to look into a possible new model for the country’s unemployment insurance, said the government in a statement.

The inquiry is set to analyse and outline how an unemployment benefits model based on collective agreements, which the labour market actors would have more influence over, could work in practice. It has been given a deadline of December 15th, 2024.

Swedish vocabulary: unemployment insurance – a-kassa

Sweden introduces new weather warnings

Sweden’s national weather agency SMHI is updating its weather alert system, starting today. Today, warnings are issued on a scale from class one to class three, of which class three is the most serious. But they will now be relabelled “yellow”, “orange” and “red.

They are also meant to be better adapted to local conditions, for example taking into account the fact that a few decimetres of snow in rural parts of northern Sweden won’t have as big an impact as a similar amount of snow in a city in southern Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: weather – väder

Sweden releases new immigration forecast

The Swedish Migration Agency has released its new prognosis for the next three years, outlining how many immigration cases it expects to process each year.

The agency expects waiting times for asylum and family reunification applications in 2021 to be longer than expected – this is due to changes in migration law which came into effect in July, which has affected waiting times for all types of applications.

One unexpected aspect of this law change affects applications for residence permits for newborn children, born in Sweden to non-EU parents with residence permits. As these children are not EU or Swedish citizens, they require a residence permit to live in Sweden. In practice, this means that affected children cannot be given a personal number or a residence permit without having photo ID, which can make healthcare and preschool applications more complicated. You can read more in The Local’s article.

Swedish vocabulary: children – barn

Swedes’ internet habits revealed

A total of 94 percent of Swedes use the internet, and 90 percent do so daily, according to new report “Svenskarna och internet” (“Swedes and the internet”). The report is published annually by the Internet Foundation in Sweden and examines Swedes’ relationship with the internet. The survey also found that one in five people currently in a relationship met their partner online.

But nine out of ten Swedes are also worried about their online privacy. Four out of ten are very worried that internet giants such as Facebook and Google collect and use their data, and five out of ten are very worried that foreign governments do the same. Among foreign-born people in Sweden, this rises to 44 percent and 55 percent, respectively.

Swedish vocabulary: examine – undersöka