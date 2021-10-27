Swedish petrol prices jump to new record high

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden
DrivingEconomyMoney

Share this article
a woman refuelling her car
The cost of a litre of petrol has never been this high in Sweden. Photo: Erik Simander/TT
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

A litre of petrol has for the first time risen to more than 18 kronor in Sweden.

Sweden’s leading fuel companies on Tuesday raised their guideline price – the recommended price at manned fuel stations – of unleaded petrol (gasoline) to 18.09 kronor per litre ($2.10).

That’s an increase of 0.20 kronor in just one day.

In two days, the price of petrol has gone up by 0.35 kronor per litre in Sweden, reports Swedish news agency TT.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

The price of a litre of diesel also got more expensive on Tuesday, a 0.15 kronor increase to 19.37 kronor – the same as last week’s record for diesel.

The reason for the hikes is a global rise in market prices for oil, currently at a three-year high. Diesel is particularly affected because it contains more biofuels, due to policies aimed at protecting the environment, and these are more expensive than fossil fuels.

A barrel of North Sea oil, Brent crude, today costs around 86 dollars.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Sweden launches bid to become world’s top tourism destination by 2030

Sweden launches bid to become world’s top tourism destination by 2030

Swedish employers told not to let language be a barrier to hiring staff

Swedish employers told not to let language be a barrier to hiring staff

What does Sweden’s re-opening mean for jobs and the economy?

What does Sweden’s re-opening mean for jobs and the economy?

What you need to know about the Swedish government’s proposals to cut tax for 7.5 million people

What you need to know about the Swedish government’s proposals to cut tax for 7.5 million people

Long-term unemployment is higher than ever in Sweden

Long-term unemployment is higher than ever in Sweden

What’s in store for the Swedish economy in the second half of 2021?

What’s in store for the Swedish economy in the second half of 2021?

Why is Sweden so rich? The Local answers Google’s questions 

Why is Sweden so rich? The Local answers Google’s questions 

EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about investing in Sweden
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about investing in Sweden

More news

Sweden launches bid to become world’s top tourism destination by 2030

Sweden launches bid to become world’s top tourism destination by 2030

Swedish employers told not to let language be a barrier to hiring staff

Swedish employers told not to let language be a barrier to hiring staff

What does Sweden’s re-opening mean for jobs and the economy?

What does Sweden’s re-opening mean for jobs and the economy?

What you need to know about the Swedish government’s proposals to cut tax for 7.5 million people

What you need to know about the Swedish government’s proposals to cut tax for 7.5 million people

Long-term unemployment is higher than ever in Sweden

What’s in store for the Swedish economy in the second half of 2021?

Why is Sweden so rich? The Local answers Google’s questions 

FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about investing in Sweden