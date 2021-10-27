Swedish petrol prices jump to new record high

Sweden’s leading fuel companies on Tuesday raised their guideline price – the recommended price at manned fuel stations – of unleaded petrol (gasoline) to 18.09 kronor per litre ($2.10).

That’s an increase of 0.20 kronor in just one day.

In two days, the price of petrol has gone up by 0.35 kronor per litre in Sweden, reports Swedish news agency TT.

The price of a litre of diesel also got more expensive on Tuesday, a 0.15 kronor increase to 19.37 kronor – the same as last week’s record for diesel.

The reason for the hikes is a global rise in market prices for oil, currently at a three-year high. Diesel is particularly affected because it contains more biofuels, due to policies aimed at protecting the environment, and these are more expensive than fossil fuels.

A barrel of North Sea oil, Brent crude, today costs around 86 dollars.