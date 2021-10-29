Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Sweden’s corona commission to present new report

The commission appointed to examine Sweden’s coronavirus strategy is set to present its second interim report today. Its first report, which was released in December last year, found serious flaws in the handling of the pandemic in the elderly care sector.

The second report will look more closely at the spread of the virus to and within Sweden, measures to limit the spread of infection, the capacity of the healthcare system, testing and tracing, international collaboration and communication, among other things.

A final report, covering multiple aspects of the approach, is expected in 2022.

The commission was appointed by the government, at the urging of the political opposition, in June 2020. At the time, around 5,500 people had died in Sweden after testing positive for Covid-19. That number has since risen to more than 15,000 people.



Sweden lifts entry ban for fully vaccinated US travellers

Sweden has extended its non-EU entry ban until next year, but will next week lift the ban for fully vaccinated people travelling from the United States.

From November 5th, people who can show a Covid vaccination certificate issued in the US will be able to travel to Sweden freely, without any entry bans or test requirements.

The Swedish government also on Thursday extended the entry ban from non-exempt countries outside the EU/EEA until January 31st. This means that foreigners travelling from those countries must be covered by an exemption to the ban (such as having a residence permit, or travelling for especially urgent reasons or to carry out essential work) and present a negative test unless they’re exempt from that too.



Sweden to roll out Covid pass to remaining groups ‘by year-end’

The Swedish government has ordered the e-Health Agency to offer Covid-19 vaccine passes by the end of the year to people who are eligible but aren’t yet able to get one.

This includes people without a personal or coordination number, as well as to “Swedes vaccinated outside of the EU who have moved back to Sweden”, said the government.



Löfven’s last hurrah in the Swedish parliament

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven has made his last speech in the Swedish parliament, before he soon retires. Parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén noted that up until Thursday’s session, Löfven had spent in total 53 hours, 55 minutes and 4 seconds of his seven years as prime minister behind the lectern in the Riksdag chamber.

Löfven is expected to be replaced by current Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson as leader of the Social Democrats at the party’s annual convention on Thursday. He is expected to hand in his resignation as prime minister relatively soon after the congress ends on November 7th, but he has not yet confirmed the exact date of his departure.



Sweden’s Public Health Agency gets new boss

The Swedish government has appointed Karin Tegmark Wisell to take over as director-general of the Public Health Agency after Johan Carlson, 67, retires. She is currently deputy state epidemiologist and head of the agency’s microbiology apartment, but will start her new job on Monday.

Tegmark Wisell is one of the key officials whose face has become known to the public from the Swedish health authorities’ weekly coronavirus press conferences during the pandemic.

