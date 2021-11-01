Who still has to get tested for Covid-19 in Sweden?

First, it’s important to note that everyone in Sweden – regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated or not – is still urged to pay close attention to symptoms and stay at home and avoid contact with others even if they only suspect that they may have Covid-19.

This means that people who are fully vaccinated should return to work, school or pre-school only after they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours, according to the Public Health Agency’s recommendations. This is also to help avoid spreading other respiratory illnesses that may be going around at this time of the year, such as the seasonal influenza and RS, a common winter virus mainly affecting children.

The same applies to people who are not vaccinated and have tested negative for Covid-19.

People who have tested positive for Covid-19 (regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not) can return to work or school if they have stayed at home at least seven days from the start of their symptoms, and have been fever-free for at least two days. They and everyone else should feel generally well and back to normal when they do return to work, even if they have certain lingering respiratory symptoms.

People who are fully vaccinated should get tested for Covid-19 if…

… they develop symptoms after returning from travel outside the Nordics.

… contact tracers have identified them as having been in contact with someone with confirmed Covid-19.

… they work in the healthcare sector.

… their symptoms are so serious they need care or treatment.

… they are elderly and live in a care home or receive at-home care.

People who are not fully vaccinated should get tested for Covid-19 if…

… they develop Covid-19 symptoms. People who have had confirmed Covid-19 (i.e. tested positive for Covid-19, not just suspect that you’ve had it) in the past six months, and children who haven’t started school (usually younger than 6), are exempt from this recommendation.

… they return from travel outside the Nordics, even if they don’t have symptoms. People who have had confirmed Covid-19 in the past six months, and children who haven’t started school, are exempt from this recommendation.

Covid-19 testing is still free in Sweden for everyone who is recommended to get tested – check Sweden’s 1177.se healthcare website to see how to book a test in your region (choose your region under välj region in the top menu bar).

The Local has contacted some of the regional health authorities in Sweden to get confirmation on whether you can get a free test if you are fully vaccinated, develop Covid-19 symptoms and want to get tested, but don’t otherwise meet the criteria for the test recommendation. People who want to get tested but can’t get a free test can as before contact private healthcare providers or buy a home test kit.