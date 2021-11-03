Abba halt reunion trailer after two die at tribute concert in Sweden

The world-famous quartet is preparing to release a new album, “Voyage”, on Friday, 40 years after the group split up.

But on Tuesday night, an 80-year-old man fell seven storeys to his death at a concert hall in Uppsala, killing another attendee.

Police told regional newspaper UNT on Wednesday afternoon that the incident was not suspicious, but not an accident.

“The picture [that has emerged] is that it wasn’t an accident that caused the man to fall. Nothing indicates that he wanted to injure other people,” said police spokesperson Johan Thalberg.

The venue north of Swedish capital Stockholm was to host a tribute show for an audience of around 1,000 called Thank you for the music, honouring the works of Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, the two male members of Abba.

“In the light of the tragic news at the tribute concert in Sweden last night, we have decided to hold off on releasing our concert trailer until tomorrow,” a post from the Abba Voyage Twitter account said.

In addition to the release of its new album announced in early September, the Swedish cult band is currently building a venue in London that will host a show which includes digitised “avatars” of the four band members, scheduled for May 2022.

The exact form of these avatars, designed by a special effects company that worked on the Star Wars films, is still shrouded in mystery, but the band insists that they will not be mere holograms.

The “Abbatars” will represent Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad as they looked in 1979.