Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Covid-19 on the rise in Sweden

The number of new Covid-19 cases is again on the increase in Sweden. Not yet as drastically as in many other European countries, but state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell pointed out at a press conference on Thursday that Sweden’s curve has generally followed a bit behind the rest of Europe, so it could very well continue to rise here.

Sweden’s 14-day incidence rate stood at 107 new infections per 100,000 in the past two weeks, up from 79 a week ago. Tegnell urged more people aged 18-40 to get vaccinated against Covid-19. So far, between 75 and 77 percent of that age group have had their first dose of the vaccine, compared to over 90 percent of over-60s.

Swedish vocabulary: to increase – att öka

Public service announcement: Systembolaget closed tomorrow

Just a reminder that Sweden’s state-owned alcohol chain Systembolaget will be closed on Saturday due to Alla helgons dag – All Saints Day – a public holiday in Sweden. It’s open as normal today, Friday, which means most stores will close at 7pm.

All Saints Day has its roots in Catholic tradition, but is still observed in Lutheran-and-mostly-secular Sweden today. It is a quiet holiday, as its origins are about remembering the dead. Many people use All Saints Day to visit family members’ or friends’ graves, care for the burial site, and bring extra decorations such as wreaths and candles.

Swedish vocabulary: a public holiday – en helgdag

Magdalena Andersson one step closer to becoming PM of Sweden

Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson was on Thursday voted in as new leader of the Social Democrats, taking over from Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

This likely – but not automatically – means she will become Sweden’s next and the country’s first female prime minister. Löfven has not said when he will resign as prime minister, but has promised that he will announce a date next week for his departure.

Andersson will then have to pass a parliamentary vote, which requires a majority of members of parliament not to vote against her (in other words, a majority must vote for her or abstain). That’s not a safe guarantee, given the tight margins in parliament.

Swedish vocabulary: a prime minister – en statsminister

Hummus recalled over peanut oil risk

Batches of 200 gram jars of hummus by the brand Larsa have been recalled because the products may contain peanut oil, says the company in a press release.

It concerns classic, paprika and coriander-flavoured hummus with the best before dates November 12th and November 26th. If you’ve already bought the product, you can contact Larsa’s customer service here.

Swedish vocabulary: recall – återkalla