Thousands of fans pack Stockholm arena as Counter-Strike live events return
Supporters cheer during the final game between the Team Natus Vincere and the Team G2 Esports at the PGL Counter-Strike Major event on November 7th. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP
Around 16,000 fans packed a Stockholm arena for the first Counter-Strike finals after a two-year pandemic pause to live events.

 Fans at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm saw Ukrainian team Navi defeat G2 Esports to win one of the biggest titles in pro gaming.

After the pandemic caused a two-year pause to in-person events, Counter-Strike – one of the world’s most popular competitive video games – was back in front of a live audience in the Swedish capital.

Led by their star player “S1mple”, hot favourites Navi – full name Natus Vincere – beat their rivals 2-0 on Sunday to carry home the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 crown. The team also pocketed $1 million.

In Counter-Strike, a so-called multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS), games involve two teams of five. The essence of the game is simple: one team has to plant a bomb while the other has to defuse it before the end of a two-minute round.

Team strategy and communication play just as important a role as individual talent, speed of execution or aiming accuracy.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Brazil, but relocated to Sweden, which has removed almost all restrictions related to Covid-19.

Supporters celebrate with team Natus Vincere after the final game. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

