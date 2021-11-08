Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Fewer deaths in Swedish regions with more extensive Covid testing

Swedish regions that carried out more tests saw fewer Covid-19 deaths than others, reports radio broadcaster SR Ekot, referring to a study cited by the Corona Commission, which recently published its second report on Sweden’s pandemic response.

“A reasonable interpretation of these results is that more extensive testing in a region led to more chains of infection being broken and that the direct health effects of the pandemic were therefore mitigated,” write the authors of the study.

Swedish vocabulary: an interpretation – en tolkning

When will PM Stefan Löfven step down?

Prime Minister Stefan Löfven’s press secretary told Swedish news agency TT that the now former leader of the Social Democrats will hand in his resignation as Prime Minister to the speaker of parliament early this week, but there’s no specific date.

The vague information suggests that the government has not yet secured the support needed in parliament for Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson to take over at the helm. She only needs a majority of parliament not to vote against her (so in theory even if everyone abstained she’d win the vote), but with the tight margins in parliament today, this is not a safe guarantee. Specifically, she’ll need to secure the support of the Left Party and the Centre Party, and negotiations are believed to still be ongoing.

Swedish vocabulary: negotiations – förhandlingar

Counter-Strike tournament back live in Stockholm

International Counter-Strike players competed in front of an audience in Stockholm at the weekend Majors after a two-year pause of in-person events – at an event which was relocated from Brazil to Sweden due to the latter’s removal of most Covid restrictions.

Swedish team Ninjas in Pyjamas was defeated in the quarter final. The grand finals, which peaked at 2.5 million viewers including online, saw Natus Vincere beat G2.

Sweden’s non-EU entry ban is still in place, but with a series of exemptions, including for vaccinated people from certain countries, and for professional e-sports players.

Swedish vocabulary: a player – en spelare

What are the new rules for travel between the US and Sweden?

It’s now possible for fully vaccinated people to travel from the US to Sweden, and the other way around too.

From November 5th, people who can show a Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued in the US are able to travel to Sweden freely, without any entry bans or test requirements, and regardless of the reason for travel.

Sweden’s travel ban (which is still in place for most non-EU countries) can be confusing for international travellers trying to figure out if they can enter the country. Here’s a guide that explains the difference between an exempt and approved country, and how this affects you.

Swedish vocabulary: to travel – att resa