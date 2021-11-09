Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Will Löfven resign today?

Stefan Löfven will step down as prime minister after seven years, but at the time of writing he has not handed in his resignation. The Social Democrats have been saying this could happen “early this week” – so possibly today – but the unwillingness to give a specific date could suggest that negotiations are continuing to make sure that Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson will have secured sufficient support from parliament.

If Löfven resigns today, a new prime minister vote could be held by Friday.

Swedish vocabulary: a resignation – en avskedsansökan

Ice warning as temperatures fall in Sweden

If you’re out walking, driving or cycling today, beware of slippery roads. Temperatures are rapidly dropping in large parts of Sweden this week, apart from the far south.

Snow was set to fall in the early hours of Tuesday in northern parts of the Värmland region, and northern and western Dalarna, before it was to continue on to northern Gävleborg, Västernorrland and eastern Jämtland. Between five and ten centimetres of snow is expected to fall until around 2pm, when some of it may melt, writes the TT newswire.

Swedish vocabulary: slippery roads – hala vägar

Stockholm offers cash boost to maternity care

The Stockholm region will earmark another 100 million kronor for its maternity care to help fund a pledge to increase staffing to one midwife per person giving birth, writes daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter. This comes after a series of mass resignations sparked a debate about understaffed and underfinanced maternity care in the Swedish capital.

Opposition councillor Aida Hadzialic, of the Social Democrat party, criticised the move, arguing that the increased funding needs to be at least the double to meet the target.

Swedish vocabulary: a midwife – en barnmorska

Social Democrats support scrapping historic dance permit rule

The ruling Social Democrats at their party conference last week got behind a bid to abolish a controversial rule that “bans” spontaneous dancing at bars, writes TT.

In April 2016, Sweden’s parliament voted to ditch a rule stating bars and pubs must have a permit for people to dance in them – a law dating back almost a century. But the government has yet to implement the law change. The ban has been updated over the years, but initially came in 1956 following decades of debate starting over concerns about the effects that dancing and decadence would have on the Swedish youth.

Swedish vocabulary: a dance permit – ett danstillstånd