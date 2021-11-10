CONFIRMED: Stefan Löfven to resign as prime minister today

Löfven stepped down as leader of the Social Democrats last week, handing over the reins of the party to Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson.

But he did not immediately resign as prime minister, awaiting the conclusion of negotiations about forestry policy and planning laws around coastal areas. The Centre Party had made its support of Andersson, who needs to be confirmed by parliament, contingent on these reforms.

Under Sweden’s system of negative parliamentarianism, a prime ministerial candidate needs only to convince a majority of members of parliament not to vote against their candidacy in order to take power – but with the slim margins in parliament, this is not a safe guarantee.

Löfven will now visit the parliament’s speaker, Andreas Norlén, at 12.30am and request to step down. Norlén will grant the request, but charge Löfven with leading a caretaker government until a new prime minister has been voted into place.

To get voted in as prime minister, Andersson needs to win the votes or abstentions of both the Centre Party’s 31 MPs and the Left Party’s 28 MPs. Together with the one hundred Social Democrat MPs and the 16 Green Party MPs, this brings her to the magic majority of 175 mandates (The right-wing parties have 174).

The Centre Party confirmed on Wednesday that it would not vote against Andersson, but the Left Party has not yet given her its backing.

