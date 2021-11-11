Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Löfven handed in his formal resignation to the speaker of parliament, Andreas Norlén, on Wednesday. But that doesn’t mean his successor as leader of the Social Democrat Party, Magdalena Andersson, will automatically become the next prime minister.

Norlén is set to hold a series of individual meetings with the party leaders of all the eight parties represented in parliament on Thursday.

This is known as a talmansrunda (talman means speaker of parliament and runda means round or turn), a Swedish word and concept we have become very familiar with in the fragile political balance of the past three years.

After that, he is expected to hold a press conference at around 3.45pm.

Swedish vocabulary: prime minister – statsminister

Death after shooting in Gävle

One person has died after a shooting in Swedish east coast city Gävle, newswire TT reports. Police received reports from a number of individuals about a shooting just before 2.30 on Thursday morning, and a police patrol subsequently located the victim outdoors.

The police reported early on Thursday morning via their website that the injured individual had died, and have begun preliminary murder investigations.

“We’re still working at the scene. We have closed off the area and are currently searching the area with dogs,” Magnus Jansson Klarin, police press spokesperson, told TT.

He did not want to discuss details about the victim or the events leading up to the incident. “There are people we need to speak to, and we have obviously spoken to some people as well. Before we have finished talking to the people we need to talk to, we can’t disclose anything,” he said.

Two people were at the time of publication being held in connection with the shooting.