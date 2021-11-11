When will Sweden get a new prime minister?

Löfven handed in his formal resignation to the speaker of parliament, Andreas Norlén, on Wednesday. But that doesn’t mean his successor as leader of the Social Democrat Party, Magdalena Andersson, will automatically become the next prime minister.

Norlén is set to hold a series of individual meetings with the party leaders of all the eight parties represented in parliament on Thursday.

This is known as a talmansrunda (talman means speaker of parliament and runda means round or turn), a Swedish word and concept we have become very familiar with in the fragile political balance of the past three years.

After that, he is expected to hold a press conference at around 3.45pm.

It is unlikely that Norlén will want the process of selecting Sweden’s next prime minister to drag on longer than necessary, so he will likely announce his candidate on Thursday afternoon. Given that the current parliament has now voted in Löfven twice, Norlén will almost certainly give Andersson the first shot at forming a government.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

She will then need to be confirmed by parliament. Under Sweden’s system of negative parliamentarianism, a prime ministerial candidate needs only to convince a majority of members of parliament not to vote against them in order to take power. But with the slim margins in the Swedish parliament, that is not actually a safe guarantee.

Andersson would need to win the votes or abstentions of both the Centre Party’s 31 MPs and the Left Party’s 28 MPs. Together with the government coalition parties’ 100 Social Democrat MPs and 16 Green Party MPs, this would bring her to the magic majority of 175 mandates (the right-wing parties have 174).

The problem is that there are unresolved obstacles to securing all those mandates.

One of them has been cleared: Löfven was waiting for negotiations with the Centre Party to conclude before formally resigning. That has now happened and the party has confirmed it will let Andersson through.

But the Left Party has made being brought back into negotiations its main demand for supporting Andersson as the new Social Democrat prime minister, so one factor will be the outcome of those talks with Andersson and Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar.

Another problem is that the government has not yet secured majority support for its budget proposal, which parliament is set to vote on on November 24th. Neither the Centre Party nor the Left Party has promised to back the government’s budget.

Andersson may decide that she wants to shore up enough support for the budget before she assumes her role as prime minister, or she may decide to push ahead regardless.

The earliest date parliament will be able to hold a prime ministerial vote in any case will be next week. In the meantime, Löfven is still in charge of a caretaker government.