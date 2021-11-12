Covid booster shots in Sweden: Who can get them and how to book

Who is eligible?

Booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine are now being offered to some groups of Swedish society.

People eligible for the boosters include:

Those born in 1956 or earlier (aged 65 or over)

Those living in elderly care homes

Those receiving at-home care

Those working in elderly care homes or with at-home care

Additionally, there are rules on how much time must have passed since your second dose before you are eligible for a third dose.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

If you are over 65, you need to wait five months after your second dose before you are able to get your third. If you are in one of the other groups eligible for a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, you will need to wait six months.

Sweden is expected to roll the third dose out to the rest of the population in steps later in winter and spring, but no fixed dates have been announced.

How do I book my booster shot?

For those who are eligible for booster shots, the booking system varies depending on which region you live in – check healthcare website 1177 for details if you are unsure what applies to you (click välj region in the menu bar to select specific information for your region).

In some regions you will be contacted directly by your healthcare centre (vårdcentral) where you got your first two vaccine doses and given an appointment, in others you will need to contact your healthcare centre yourself for an appointment or go to a drop-in vaccination service.

You should take your Covid pass or your proof of vaccination with you and ID.

Those living in care homes will be vaccinated at home.

The third dose is, just like the first two, free for everyone in Sweden, including foreign residents without a Swedish identity number (personnummer). If you do lack a personnummer, you may find it easiest to go to a drop-in service once you become eligible for the third dose, rather than try to book an appointment, but the best and most efficient procedure will likely depend on which region you live in.

The Local has contacted the Public Health Agency for more information on how this will work for those who are eligible for booster shots but received their first and second vaccines outside of Sweden.

Thanks to everyone who has got in touch to ask about booster shots. You are always welcome to get in touch with our editorial team at [email protected] if you have further questions. We may not be able to reply to every email, but we read them all and they help inform our coverage.