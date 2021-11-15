Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Why your real wage may decrease in 2021

Inflation is on the rise in Sweden, which means that real wages are expected to continue to start going down as we approach the end of the year, reports the TT news agency.

The CPIF (Consumer Price Index with fixed interest rate) hit a 3.1 percent inflation rate in October, according to Statistics Sweden.

TT writes that the real wage increase dropped to 0.5 percent in August, the lowest level in more than two years.

Swedish vocabulary: real wages – reallöner

