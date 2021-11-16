Sweden plans to hike up price of stamps at the turn of the year

The price changes are set to come into effect from January 1st, 2022.

The stamp cost for a domestic letter of up to 50 grams will rise from 12 to 13 kronor (approximately $1.48), and from 24 to 26 kronor for an overseas letter.

Swedish-Danish-owned post operator Postnord said that the changes were due to a fall in the number of letters being sent.

“The increase is to compensate for the loss of revenue when letter volumes continue to decrease as a result of digitalisation in society,” it said in a statement, adding that the volume of letters being sent in Sweden fell 12 percent in 2020 compared to the year before.

The cost of sending a parcel weighing 1-2 kilos will however go down within Sweden (from 120 to 104 kronor) as Postnord said it was seeing an increase in the number of people using that service. But if you want to send a similar parcel abroad, you will have to pay 220 kronor from the start of next year (up from 210 kronor), although the exact price depends on which of Postnord’s service you use to send your parcel.

You can find the full list of price changes here.

Postnord insisted that postage prices would still compare favourably to the other Nordic countries, even after the hike.

It said that the cost of a stamp for a domestic letter weighing less than 50 grams in Denmark was currently 12 Danish kroner (16 Swedish kronor), 25 Norwegian kroner in Norway (25 Swedish kronor), 1.85 euros in Finland (18 kronor) and 224 Icelandic krónur (15 kronor).