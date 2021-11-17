Sweden makes new arrest in spying investigation

Swedish authorities arrested a suspect on Tuesday for “aggravated espionage” in a case that has already led to the detention of a former intelligence official.

Sweden’s security service Säkerhetspolisen – also known as Säpo – said in a statement that the arrest was made in “central Sweden,” declining to give details on the suspect’s age or gender.

The statement did say that the suspect was held in connection with an “earlier case” that led to an initial arrest on September 20th. The man involved in the earlier case, in his 40s, was a high-ranking civil servant and former intelligence official, Swedish media reports.

The suspect in the September 20th case was held on suspicion of spying, but later underwent preliminary questioning for the “unauthorised use of classified information”.

The Dagens Nyheter newspaper reported that he has served in Säpo and in intelligence units in the Swedish army, including the Office for Special Information Gathering (KSI), the most secret section of the military secret service.

His case dates back to events in 2011-2015, according to the prosecutor in

charge of the case.

Neither Säpo nor public prosecutor Mats Ljungkvist were able to go into more detail on the new arrest.

“Given the fact that preliminary investigations are underway, and that investigation confidentiality applies, there’s not much more we can say. This arrest is connected to the earlier case, I can’t be more specific than that,” said Fredrik Hultgren-Friberg, press secretary at Säpo to the TT newswire.

“One person has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of aggravated espionage,” said Ljungkvist to TT newswire.

The public prosecutor has until midday on November 19th to decide whether the suspect should remain in custody or be released.