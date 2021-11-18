Stockholm metro brought to standstill after power knocked out for 30,000 customers

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden
Stockholm

Share this article
Stockholm metro brought to standstill after power knocked out for 30,000 customers
Large parts of Södermalm and western Stockholm were affected by the blackout. Photo: Petra Lindell/TT
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

More than 30,000 households in central Stockholm were plunged into darkness after a power blackout on Thursday afternoon. The metro was able to resume traffic after a while, but commuters were warned of knock-on delays.

The power cut occurred at 4.11pm, said electricity provider Ellevio.

It affected 30,092 of its customers, mainly in southern and western Stockholm.

Several metro lines were also brought to a halt for around ten minutes, reports the TT newswire, but were later able to resume traffic.

Commuters were still advised to expect knock-on delays and cancelled trains.

The problems occurred due to an electric arc flash, which is when an electrical current jumps a gap in a circuit. The device designed to prevent this from happening, an arc guard, was malfunctioning, an Ellevio spokesperson told TT.

The spokesperson said its engineers were working on fixing the outage, but by 5.15pm there had been no updates.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Stockholm cuts number of electric scooters allowed on its streets

Stockholm cuts number of electric scooters allowed on its streets

Swedish stereotypes: The residents you’ll meet in Stockholm’s districts

Swedish stereotypes: The residents you’ll meet in Stockholm’s districts

10 hacks that make life in Stockholm much easier
FOR MEMBERS

10 hacks that make life in Stockholm much easier

Stockholm reports 44 percent week-on-week rise in new Covid-19 cases

Stockholm reports 44 percent week-on-week rise in new Covid-19 cases

Floods and transport disruption after heavy rainfall across central Sweden

Floods and transport disruption after heavy rainfall across central Sweden

Stockholm opens vaccinations to over-18s – here’s how to book your Covid shot

Stockholm opens vaccinations to over-18s – here’s how to book your Covid shot

Ryanair to start flying from Arlanda this autumn

Ryanair to start flying from Arlanda this autumn

WATCH: Sweden’s cherry blossoms in full bloom

WATCH: Sweden’s cherry blossoms in full bloom

More news

Stockholm cuts number of electric scooters allowed on its streets

Stockholm cuts number of electric scooters allowed on its streets

Swedish stereotypes: The residents you’ll meet in Stockholm’s districts

Swedish stereotypes: The residents you’ll meet in Stockholm’s districts

10 hacks that make life in Stockholm much easier
FOR MEMBERS

10 hacks that make life in Stockholm much easier

Stockholm reports 44 percent week-on-week rise in new Covid-19 cases

Stockholm reports 44 percent week-on-week rise in new Covid-19 cases

Floods and transport disruption after heavy rainfall across central Sweden

Stockholm opens vaccinations to over-18s – here’s how to book your Covid shot

Ryanair to start flying from Arlanda this autumn

WATCH: Sweden’s cherry blossoms in full bloom