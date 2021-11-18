Stockholm metro brought to standstill after power knocked out for 30,000 customers

The power cut occurred at 4.11pm, said electricity provider Ellevio.

It affected 30,092 of its customers, mainly in southern and western Stockholm.

Several metro lines were also brought to a halt for around ten minutes, reports the TT newswire, but were later able to resume traffic.

Commuters were still advised to expect knock-on delays and cancelled trains.

The problems occurred due to an electric arc flash, which is when an electrical current jumps a gap in a circuit. The device designed to prevent this from happening, an arc guard, was malfunctioning, an Ellevio spokesperson told TT.

The spokesperson said its engineers were working on fixing the outage, but by 5.15pm there had been no updates.