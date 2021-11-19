Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Fewer shootings in Malmö in recent years

Shootings in Malmö have decreased drastically in recent years, SVT reports.

Malmö has had trouble with shootings in recent years, with as many as five to six shootings taking place monthly back in 2017, a total of 65 shootings in the city that year. In an attempt to halt this extreme violence, Swedish authorities got in contact with US criminologist Professor David Kennedy, responsible for developing a so called Gang Violence Intervention (GVI) technique.

This technique had been adopted in several American cities with notorious gang violence since the 1990s. In Boston, the method supposedly resulted in a 63 percent drop in fatal violence among young people.

Since adopting the method in 2018, shootings have decreased, with only 47 shootings in 2018, 34 in 2019 and 20 in 2020. Collaboration between civilians and authorites has also become much better, say police. The amount of new recruits to criminal gangs has also decreased.

Vaccine passes may be introduced in gyms and restaurants

The Public Health Agency are drafting plans which would enable them to introduce vaccine passes in gyms and restaurants if deemed necessary, newswire TT reports.

The so-called “stage two” plans could be introduced if infection rates in Sweden increase dramatically – as it has done in other countries with a similar rate of vaccination, such as Austria.

Other measures which could be introduced “stage two” include a return to working from home and a reintroduction of previous infection control rules in restaurants such as no standing service and a minimum distance between tables.

New restrictions on opening times will “probably not” be reintroduced, TT reports.