Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Magdalena Andersson faces prime minister deadline

Social Democrat party leader Magdalena Andersson has until noon today to secure a deal with the Left Party that will enable her to become Sweden’s new prime minister.

If she succeeds, the speaker of parliament will be able to put her to a vote in parliament which she is likely to pass, since she will then have enough support from the parties.

If she fails, the speaker can choose to either give her more time for negotiations (he has already extended the deadline once), put her to a candidature to a vote in parliament anyway to speed up the process, or hand the task of trying to form a government to another party leader.

Swedish vocabulary: a vote – en omröstning

These are Sweden’s new rules for Covid-19 tests

Less than a month after attempting to scale them back, Sweden today tightened its Covid-19 testing recommendations, following criticism and rising infection rates in Europe.

From today, everyone aged six and older who develops symptoms of a respiratory infection (such as a sore throat, blocked nose, fever, cough or generally feeling under the weather) should get tested for Covid, even if they are fully vaccinated. They should also, as before, stay at home from work or school and avoid contact with other people.

Only children younger than six and adults who have had a confirmed Covid-19 infection in the past six months are exempt from the testing recommendation.

You can read more about Covid-19 tests on Swedish healthcare website 1177.se, and to see your regional information, click välj region (“choose region”) at the top of the page.

Swedish vocabulary: a respiratory infection – en luftvägsinfektion

Swedish Liberals backtrack on language requirements

Members of the Liberal party at the party’s annual conference on Saturday voted against supporting language requirements for permanent residence permits, overruling the party’s own leadership. They argued that such requirements would make it harder for asylum seekers to stay as well as make it harder for Swedish businesses to attract international talent.

The Liberals still support language requirements for Swedish citizenship, and want language classes to be compulsory for receiving a permanent residence permit.

Swedish vocabulary: a language requirement – ett språkkrav

Ericsson in multibillion dollar deal

Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson has snapped up US cloud service provider Vonage in an acquisition deal worth 6.2 billion dollars, or around 55 billion Swedish kronor.

“The core of our strategy is to build leading mobile networks through technology leadership. This provides the foundation to build on an enterprise business. The acquisition of Vonage is the next step in delivering on that strategic priority,” said Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm in a statement on Monday morning.

Swedish vocabulary: a worth – ett värde