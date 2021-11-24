Sweden’s new PM in crisis after lawmakers adopt opposition’s budget

Andersson was elected the country’s first woman prime minister on Wednesday, but she immediately faced a major setback that risks toppling her before she even takes office.

Just hours after her election, she faced a major setback when the Centre Party withdrew its support for her budget, due to the concessions made to the Left.

Andersson will now have to govern with the budget presented by the opposition conservative Moderates, Christian Democrats and far-right Sweden Democrats, which was adopted by parliament.

She was undeterred, saying “I think I can govern the country regardless”.

The right-wing’s opposition budget – negotiated jointly by the conservative Moderates and Christian Democrats and the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats – passed through parliament with 154 votes to 143 after the Centre Party announced that they would abstain at the 11th hour.

It will be the first time Sweden is run on a budget co-authored by a far-right party.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Coalition partners the Green Party then announced that they will leave government, which may spark a second prime minister vote.

In a press conference, Green Party spokespersons Per Bolund and Märta Stenevi described the approved budget as “differentiating between people, butchering the environmental budget, and increasing emissions”, referring to the new budget’s lowered petrol and diesel tax – a reduction of 50 öre per litre from May 1st 2022.

They stated in the press conference that they “cannot sit in a government on a budget negotiated by the Sweden Democrats.”