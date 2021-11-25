EXPLAINED: What will happen next in Sweden’s political drama?

What has happened so far?

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson was elected by parliament just after 10am on Wednesday morning, making history as Sweden’s first female prime minister.

Just after 4pm on Wednesday afternoon, the right-wing opposition’s budget was passed in parliament. This was due to Centre Party leader Annie Lööf withdrawing her party’s support for Andersson’s budget, effectively allowing the opposition’s budget proposal to pass.

Half an hour later, around 4.30pm, junior coalition partners the Green Party resigned from government, stating that they were unable to be part of a government acting on a right-wing budget partly negotiated by the far-right Sweden Democrats, and objecting to environmentally-unfriendly clauses in the new budget about lowering tax on petrol and diesel.

This, in turn, prompted Andersson to resign at about 5.30pm that evening, stating that she could not “lead a government where there is any reason to question its legitimacy” – referring to the fact that the Greens’ departure meant that the government constellation that parliament had voted for earlier in the day had changed.

That brings us to today.

What happens now?

Speaker Andreas Norlén will now restart the process of finding a prime minister, with a press conference expected at 2.30pm.

Unlike in previous rounds of the talmansrunda – individual meetings between the speaker and the party leaders of all the eight parties in parliament – this round did not include fika (Swedish coffee and cake or biscuits) as it took place digitally rather than in-person.

If Andersson is nominated again, a new prime ministerial election by parliament could happen on Monday, at the earliest. This is due to the fact that the proposal must be tabled twice before parliament can vote on it.

The Swedish constitution dictates that the vote must take place within a maximum of four working days, meaning that it must happen by Wednesday, at the latest.

If Andersson is nominated again, she is expected to be re-elected, with the Centre Party, Left Party and Green Party confirming they would approve (or accept, as a prime ministerial vote needs no more than a majority of abstentions) her nomination just like they did the first time, as long as current agreements between the parties are kept.

What happens if Andersson is not re-elected?

If Andersson loses a second vote, there are a few different possibilities.

Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson may be offered the opportunity to put his own candidacy to a vote – which he would probably lose based on the current alliances in parliament – although at this stage, anything seems likely.

The speaker has four chances to nominate a new prime minister, so if neither Andersson nor Kristersson wins, and the situation remains blocked, there would be a snap general election.

Does this mean that the government’s budget proposal can be approved?

No. Whatever happens, whoever ends up in government, the budget proposal approved on Wednesday afternoon must be followed – at least until spring, where the government can put forward new proposals for their spring budget.