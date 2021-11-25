Sweden's parliamentary speaker to nominate next prime minister... again

Speaker Andreas Norlén released the statement shortly before noon after having met with the leaders of Sweden’s eight parties.

He is expected to re-nominate Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson, who resigned on Wednesday just hours after having been confirmed by parliament as the country’s next prime minister. This was sparked by the junior Green Party choosing to quit the government coalition after parliament passed a right-wing opposition budget with amendments co-authored by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats.

If Andersson is nominated again, a new prime ministerial vote could under Swedish rules be held in parliament on Monday at the earliest and Wednesday at the latest. She is then expected to be re-elected, with the Centre Party, Left Party and Green Party confirming they would approve (or accept, as a prime ministerial vote needs no more than a majority of abstentions) her nomination just like they did the first time.

Her minority government is then expected to be a one-party cabinet made up of only Social Democrat ministers.

But of course, as we have learned from the past decade, in Swedish politics: anything could happen.

