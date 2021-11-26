Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Friday

The Swedish parliament is now set to again vote on Andersson as prime minister on Monday.

Speaker Andreas Norlén made the announcement on Thursday afternoon after having met with the leaders of Sweden’s eight parties.

Swedish vocabulary: igen – again

Vaccination rate in many regions delayed by lack of resources According to a survey carried out by public broadcaster SVT, 17 of 21 Swedish regions lack the resources to administer booster vaccines at the required rate. This refers not only to a lack of personnel, but also a lack of venues large enough to administer vaccines on a larger scale. Vaccinating the most elderly and frail with a third dose has been emphasised as one of the most important ways of protecting this group's immunity, as protection from vaccines decreases at a faster rate in the elderly. At the same time, children, unvaccinated adults and healthcare personnel must also be vaccinated, straining resources.

State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell described the situation to SVT as “extremely unfortunate, given that we need to protect these groups quickly”. The Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions (SKR), blames the delay on last-minute announcements from the Public Health Agency, making it difficult to prepare for scaling up the rate of vaccination. The Public Health Agency argues that SKR should have been more prepared, as the agency had previously stated that third doses would be offered. Swedish vocabulary: skydda – protect

Speaker criticism of Green Party “historic”

Speaker Andreas Norlén has criticised the Green Party for not informing him in advance that they were planning to quit the government if the left-wing coalition’s budget failed, before he nominated Magdalena Andersson as prime minister the first time around. Their decision led to Andersson resigning from the post, just hours after she was elected.

“In that case I obviously would not have nominated Magdalena Andersson on Monday. I would have waited until after the budget vote,” Norlén told a press conference on Thursday.

He said that the fact that a government had to resign hours after being elected “risked damaging trust” in Sweden’s political system, but stopped short of criticising Andersson, saying that the Green Party’s decision had seemed to come as a surprise to her, too.

Now, political experts are saying the criticism is historic.

“It’s unique – no former speaker has ever criticised an individual party,” said Tommy Möller, professor of political science to newswire TT.

Swedish vocabulary: historisk – historic