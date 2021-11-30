ORANGE ALERT: More than 30 centimetres of snow set to fall in parts of Sweden

30 November 2021
30 November 2021
ORANGE ALERT: More than 30 centimetres of snow set to fall in parts of Sweden
Slow-moving traffic on a snowy E20 road in western Sweden on Tuesday morning. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT
30 November 2021
30 November 2021
Southern and western Sweden – particularly the latter – have been told to brace for snow this week, after meteorologists warned more than 30 centimetres of snow could fall.

National weather agency SMHI initially issued a red alert for heavy snowfall on the west coast, but later downgraded it to an orange alert for parts of the southern Skåne, Blekinge, Kronoberg, Kalmar and Halland regions. 

It said that around 20-25 centimetres of snow was expected to fall between Wednesday and Thursday, but that some areas could even get more than 30 centimetres of snow.

The snowfall will start as early as Tuesday, with a yellow warning issued for southern and western Sweden. SMHI said that around 5-10 centimetres, or up to 15 centimetres in some areas, of snow was expected to fall in the region during the course of the day.

Drivers who haven’t yet changed to winter tyres may want to do so soon. Swedish law states that all cars must be equipped with winter tyres between December 1st and March 31st if the weather conditions require it – otherwise it’s unsafe and you risk a hefty fine.

You can keep up to date with the latest weather alerts via SMHI’s website.

