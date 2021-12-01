Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Sweden rolls out vaccine passes at public events

From today, a valid Covid-19 vaccine pass will be required at indoor public events and public gatherings of over 100 people that don’t have any other infection control measures in place, such as social distancing or a limit on the maximum number of people allowed per group.

But not everyone who is fully vaccinated is able to get a Swedish vaccine pass. Groups that are currently excluded from Sweden’s vaccine pass system are people who are living in Sweden with a temporary reserve number rather than the standard personnummer or samordningsnummer, and people who got vaccinated in another country. In this article, The Local investigates when that may change.

Swedish vocabulary: require – kräva

Snow and winds set to batter southern Sweden

Sweden’s national weather agency SMHI warns of snow and traffic disruptions in large parts of southern Sweden today and tomorrow, with yellow or orange alerts in place.

Around 20-25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in large parts of the Skåne, Blekinge, Kronoberg, Kalmar, Halland and Västra Götaland regions, or more than 30 centimetres in certain areas. Gothenburg and Malmö are also expected to see a lot of snow on Wednesday and Thursday, with strong winds adding to the weather woes.

Swedish vocabulary: traffic disruptions – trafikstörningar

What online passwords do Swedes use?

Cyber security company Nord Security has listed some of the most common internet passwords in various countries.

In Sweden, words that are found among the top 50 include fotboll (“football”), sommar (“summer”), kalleanka (“donaldduck”), dinmamma (“yourmum”), hejsan (“hi”) and bajskorv (“turd” or literally “poo sausage”).

Swedish vocabulary: a password – ett lösenord

Mystery man in Swedish scarf identified by FBI

FBI has identified a mystery man who left Swedes scratching their heads after he was spotted wearing a scarf from a northern Swedish town during a violent attack on the US Capitol by a mob of Donald Trump supporters on January 6th, reports Huffington Post.

The scarf was one of around 1,000 sent out as Christmas gifts to former residents of Skellefteå, but it is not known how it made it into the hands of the man whose identity has not yet been made public. Huffington Post reports he is based in the Los Angeles area and did not have a Swedish accent according to another man who was interrogated as part of the investigation.

Huffington Post reports that the indictment alleges that the scarf-wearer told officers who tried to stop rioters “Liberty or death, gentleman!” and shouted to rioters “Don’t surrender! Fight for Trump” and “Push forward, Patriots! If you are gonna die, it best be on Capitol Hill!”.

Swedish vocabulary: a scarf – en halsduk