Tell us: What do you think of Sweden’s vaccine pass rules for events?

A valid Covid-19 vaccine pass is now required at indoor public events and public gatherings of over 100 people that don’t have any other infection control measures in place, such as social distancing or a limit on the maximum number of people allowed per group. The government is preparing legislation to extend vaccine pass rules to other venues such as restaurants if it is considered necessary.

Groups that are currently excluded from Sweden’s vaccine pass system are people who are living in Sweden with a temporary reserve number rather than the standard personnummer or samordningsnummer, and people who got vaccinated in another country – however, foreign vaccine passes are valid in Sweden if they were issued in a country that has joined the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate scheme.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

The Swedish government has told The Local it is working on making it possible for all fully vaccinated individuals to get entry to events. People who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons are already exempt from the vaccine pass rules if they can present a doctor’s note.

Whether you have a valid Covid-19 vaccine pass or not, we want to hear from you. Please fill out the survey in this article to share your thoughts – we may use your answers in a future article on The Local, but you’ll have the option to remain anonymous.

EXPLAINED: