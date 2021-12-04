Swedish 17-year-old shot dead at hairdressers in Copenhagen

Swedish 17-year-old shot dead at hairdressers in Copenhagen
Copenhagen police at the scene of Friday's shooting. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix
Police in Copenhagen have identified the victim of Friday's shooting as a 17-year-old Swedish youth, making the shooting the second in the city with a Swedish connection in just two days .

Two men wearing black rain gear with the hoods pulled down opened fire at a hairdressers on Islev Torv in the Copenhagen suburb of Rødovre, shortly after midday on Friday.

A 15-year-old Danish boy, who police said was a pupil at a nearby school, and a 21-year-old man were also injured in the attack.

The attack came just a day after a man was shot in the back in the Copenhagen district of Nørrebro, with Danish police arresting two suspects an hour afterwards. One of those suspects was a 21-year-old man from Gothenburg, who has previously been jailed in Sweden.

Copenhagen police on Friday evening said in a press release that they considered the two shootings were gang related, and were imposing a “visitation zone”, around Rødovre and Herlev to prevent violent reprisals. 

“While we work hard to stop this and prosecute the culprits, our citizens must be able to feel safe where they live and move – and with a visitation zone, we make it harder for criminals to carry out their activities in the area,” said Police Director Kim Christiansen, Copenhagen West Region Police. 

Danish police have yet to arrest anyone for involvement in the second shooting, and are asking anyone who witnessed the event to come in to the mobile police station set up at the square, or to ring 004543861448. 

When an area is designated a “visitation zone”, police are empowered to carry out random inspections on anyone within the areas, checking their clothing, vehicles, and bodies. 

Swedish gangs were behind the worst shooting seen in Copenhagen in 2019, when two members of the Shottaz gang from the troubled Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby were killed by a rain of bullets in the Copenhagen suburb of Herlev. 

In August last year, three men belonging to the rival Death Patrol from the same Stockholm suburb, were sentenced to 20 years in prison by a court in Glostrup, outside Copenhagen.

